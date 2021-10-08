Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Toussaint Bryan on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 64.
Toussaint Bryan was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bryan; and brothers, Dale Bryan and Dana Bryan.
Toussaint Bryan is survived by his children, Kalen Bryan, Luana Bryan, Rene Bryan; brothers, George and Dean Bryan; sisters, Velma, Selah, Delta and Brigette; niece and nephews, Aedina Bryan, Dematoya Vanbeverhoudt, Mervin Vanbeverhoudt, Evan Baron Jr., late Malvin Vanbeverhoudt; daughter-in-law, Jhanki Bryan; and friends of the family, Chevonda Hunt and Jen Elize.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The service begins 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
