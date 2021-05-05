Travis Scott Williams arrived Saturday, Sept. 9, 1967, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to Herbert Leroy Williams and Stephanie Scott-Williams. On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the age of 53 he ascended at 9:49 p.m. with his ancestral wings.
Travis joins his honorable ancestors: maternal grandmother, Jeane Elma Wells (Pa.); paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Williams (Pa.); father, Herbert Leroy Williams (Pa.); grandparents, E. Louise and John P. Scott (V.I.); godparents, Cassandra Beulah and Joseph Potter (V.I.); and father-in-law, Generoso Garcia. (D.R.).
Travis’ earth legacy continues through his mother, eldress Stephanie Scott-Williams; wife, Yolanda Garcia; aunts, Margarita Johnson Davis and Michele Wells Ware (Ernest Ware); uncle, David W. Scott; sisters, Jodianne Louise Williams and Eudora White; daughters, Trayia Powell, Deja Williams, Hadiya Williams and Travisa Williams; granddaughters, Kamoni Powell and Draya Braithwaite; grandson, Dy’Lantae Hobson; nieces, Randi Evans and Ranai Evans; nephews, Jelani Foy, Raekoi Evans, T’Moy Richards and Nimoy Richards; great-nephew, Kairo Dave Smith; mother-in-law, Miriam Magdalena Suero; sister-in-law, Yudelca Garcia; brother-in-law, Rudy Garcia; and numerous other relatives and friends throughout the United States and the Caribbean.
The family extends appreciation and thanks to the caring and respectfully compassionate staff at the Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Special thanks and gratitude for the profound and abundant expressions of love, prayers, meditations, calls, visits --- virtual and physical — showered upon the family by our beloved community during this discomforting experience and traumatic healing time.
Travis’ celebration of life gathering shall be held at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 14, 2021. Visitation and reflections are from 9 to 10 a.m. with the ascension gathering following immediately from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family requests all attendees come in festive colors with healing love energies in respectful memory of the life, humor, joy and love Travis shared while on earth. As Travis enjoyed St. Thomas Carnival being a member of the Traditional Clowns Troupe, members are welcome to confirm attendance with the family to come in full costume for a respectful tribute in this Celebration of Life gathering with family and friends.
In compliance with public health protocols, limited attendance, masks or facial coverings, physical distancing and related safety measures shall be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests our loving community extend gifts in honor of Travis Scott Williams to the community organization of choice and for everyone to continue remaining safe, healthy and taking good care of themselves.
Homegoing and Celebration of Life arrangements are respectfully entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Live stream Turnbull’s Funeral Home VI Face Bookpage. https://m.facebook.com/Turnbulls-Funeral-Home-1647906158813558/.
The family requests that joy, sacred light and love remain supreme with blessed protection in abundance as we celebrate the life of our newly ascended ancestor Travis Scott Williams.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
