A celebration of life for Trevis A. Wheatley will be held at 9 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Trevis was born Dec. 25, 1987, on St. Thomas, USVI, to Claristine P. Wheatley, who preceded him in death, and was raised by his loving grandparents, Balfour and Beulah Wheatley, who also preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Makali Wheatley and Adriene Wheatley.
He is survived by his sister, Joann Farley-Eddy (Lionel); uncle; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and close friends.
Trevis grew up in Savan where he was nurtured by his aunts and sister and graduated from the Charlotte Amalie High School with no real clear vision as to what he wanted to do or where he wanted to go. He soon got a job at the Cyril E. King Airport where he worked for GCG ground services. He quickly made a new family where he captured the hearts of his coworkers.
Trevis was encouraged by his sister Joann and his brother-in-law Lionel, who are veterans, to join the Virgin Islands National Guard. They were with him every step of the way. Upon graduation from basic training, the drill sargent described Trevis as an exceptional soldier who had the opportunity to go full military. Soldier Wheatley signed the papers that very day.
Travis was stationed in Hawaii, served his county in Iraq, and rose to the rank of specialist. Upon leaving his military family, he worked at the 20th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, where he created such a bond with his co-workers that they became family.
If he had such a connection with those outside his family, can you imagine the bond he was within his own family. His older cousins were encouraged by the young man whom he developed into. Trevis loved spending time with family, especially his uncle Junie, whom he looked up to so much. He found guidance and encouragement from the word of God. Trevis’ most illuminating times were when he called his sister and went over the teachings that he learned. They would laugh when he finally understood what the lesson really meant.
Sadly, Trevis departed this life on Aug. 18, 2021. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Trevis was a humble soul. Let’s choose to remember him as he lived. Happy, Positive, Caring and Loving.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
