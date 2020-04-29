Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Trevon Sylvester Ryan on April 4, 2020, at the age of 27.
Trevon Sylvester Ryan is survived by his mother, Tiona T. Allembert; father, Trevor Ryan; daughter, Za’Layah Heaven Michelle Washington; brothers, Tyron K. Ryan, Kevin Fagan, Travis Sweeney; sisters, Le’ Ronda Richardson, Trecia Ryan, Tersely Ryan; sister-in-law, Grace Ryan; grandmother, Electra Roberts; grandfather, Charles Ryan; nephews, Ki'Marley Fagan, Tajkeoni Ryan, Tylekai Ryan, Ke'Jahnie Fagan, Dylan Richardson; nieces, Ta'Kyra Sarah Ryan, Amara Fagan; aunts, Anazilta Allembert, Qurie Orr, Arie Allembert, Citereia Allembert, Salvanita Greer Foster, Ethlyn Ryan, Kathleen Greenaway-Prentice, Carlene Hodge Roberts, Manelva Ryan, Virginia Ryan; uncles, Joseph Greer, aka “Jogo”, Keithroy Roberts, Armitage Allembert, Ro-Niel Allembert Aka “V.I. Honeyman”, Vandernest Allembert, aka “Imperial”, Keyronie Allembert, Retes Allembert, Veloriud Allembert; cousins, Janeille James, Jamal Allembert, Nicolette Alexander, Jaleek Alexander, Electra Allembert, Quinton Orr, Tyrece Orr, Malik Orr, Jaquan Orr, Arieanna Ricketts, Romain Ricketts, Ian Ricketts, De'Andre Ricketts, Roniel Allembert, Roniese Allembert, Rastafari Allembert, Roniesha Allembert, Jahsiah Allembert, Oyetunde Kymani Ajayi, Cetereia Michelle Connor, Jakeim Allembert, Keyshara Allembert, Keyandra Allembert, Kayjahni Allembert, second cousins (Anazilta Allembert grandchildren) --- Jeneille Leslie, Roderique Leslie, Liniaya Cantois, Amari Percival; Allembert family, Ryan family, Greer family, Christian family, Taylor family, Roberts family, Marshall’s family, Johnson family, Hughes family, Jacobs family, Morgan family, Hanna family, Sweeney family, Henry family, Carty family, Kirwan family, Winspare family, Foster family, Rhymer family, Remy family, Wilock family, Robinson family, Bonelli family, Harris family, Hodge family, Bramble family, Carty family, Fredericks family, Brade family, Silcott family; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Normally, funerals are opportunities for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mr. Ryan’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, viewing and services of the late Trevon S. Ryan will be for family only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.