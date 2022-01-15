We regret to announce the passing of Trevor Miller, better known as Juice.
He died Dec. 25, 2021, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami at the age of 62.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Woolward; common law wife, Jacqueline Payne; children, Dean, Jason, and Jamal Miller; stepchildren, Akeem, Akumba, and Anika Daniel; grandchildren, Jaymoi, Je’Cyon, and Ji’Quan Miller, Nakiyah Jackson, Demany Miller, Dean Miller Jr., Deuna Miller, Dillion and Jace Miller; brothers, Chazmal and Lydell Miller, Alex, and Lynn Woolward, and Malcolm Buncome; sisters, Clair, and Sharon Miller; sister-in-law, Geraldine Buncome; nephews, Mozia, and Me’khael Miller, Patricio Vallejo Donastorg-Buncome, Malcolm Buncome III, Ikim, and Hasan Woolward; great-nephews, Iziah and Zyan Miller, Elijah, Hasan Jr., Keven Jr., Adonis Achilles; nieces, Addis Miller, Shakima, Noni Woolward, and Mahalia Buncome; great-nieces, Romiesha, Michaela, Sierre, Hasina, Imani, Isis, Anaya, Samyr, Summer; uncles, Ashton, and Aubrey Miller; special granddaughter-in-law, J’Nyah Daniel, who called each other friend; and special grandson-law, Nasiah Danial; other family and friends too numerous to mention; and special friends, Senator Dwayne DeGraff and Senator Franklin Johnson.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
