Tryphina E. Petersen
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Tryphina E. Petersen, affectionately known as “The Candy Lady” or “Mrs. Pete” on June 5, 2021, at the age of 88 in California.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgette M. Floyd; daughter, Eudina Daniel; son, Dimitri Corcino (U.S. Army); grandchildren, Jessica and Jeannette Kelsick (twins); nieces and nephews, Eric “Buggy” Frederick and Rosemary James.
She was survived by four of her six children, Rudolph Kelsick-Petersen (Sharon), Oscar Kelsick (Carmen), Theodore Kelsick Brother (Francoise) and Barbara Burrell (Anthony); brother, Ivan Henry; 13 grandchildren, Darren “QuarterMill” Kelsick, Rudolph Myles Kelsick-Petersen, Jeannine Kelsick Fier, Nichole Kelsick Lozon, Anjelica Kelsick Figueroa, Amber BredenKamp, Anthoine Burrell, Andre Burrell (Teresa), Shaanan Burrell (Nixauris) and Stephen Burrell (LaShaye); 12 great-grandchildren, Julian Fier, Gabriel Figueroa, Castiel Figueroa, Ezequiel Figueroa, Liea Lozon, Khyla Wright, Nyjahe Burrell, Asia Burrell, Ava Ashfar, Alyssa Yannacapolous-Burrell, Angelika Burrell and Mahki Burrell; 15 nieces and nephews, Esther Gumbs (Wilton), Lornette Daniel (Henziel), Beverley Danvers (Ucon), Edward “Eddy” Laudat, Valarie Laudat, Jennifer Henry, Devon Henry, Dejongh Henry, Cecile Hunte-Jarvis (Terry), Pascal Frederick (Sandra), Cavelle Frederick, (Shirline), Anthony James and Yoshea “John” Daniels (Kimberly); 29 great-nieces and great-nephews, Jessica Thibou, Glenroy Anthony, Elisha Thibou, Carlos Frederick (Myriam), Terresa Frederick (Jahmar), Jahcobi Haynes, Jahsana Daniel, Jah-Healla Daniel, Kahtan Daniel, Alohnah Daniel, Naiseeyah Daniel, Era Daniel, Anita Floyd, Tia Jarvis, Aronda Frederick, Beverly Thomas (Nigel), Glenford Thomas, Daryl (Sonia), Charmaine Blain (Jeffry), Bethany Henry, Nemali Henry, Dejongh Henry Jr, Zechariah Henry, Deshawna Henry, Gregory Hill (deceased), Zahira Henry; Doreet Williams, Ratsonel Williams, Kazonel Williams, Ubani Danvers, Ajani Danvers; 14 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Ja’Mari Taylor, Liam Haynes, Lidore Haynes, Jahsiah Andrews, Kwame Andrews, Jahmir James, Tia Jarvis, William Floyd, Omari Nurse, Khafre Nurse, NaQuan Henry and Na’Azia, Mirai; and 9 great-great-great-nieces and great-graet-great-nephews, Aveya and Hunter Floyd-Saltarelli (twins), Thalia and Deion Floyd (twins), Terry Jarvis Jr., Adreanna Floyd-Mendez, Makayla Frederick and Caleb Frederick.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Nisky Moravian Church with the service immediately following at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
