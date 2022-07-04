Former Gov. Charles W. Turnbull was remembered as a humble giant, in stature as well as deeds.
Turnbull, 87, died Sunday in Washington, D.C., on the day the territory observed Emancipation Day. Many, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., recalled the late governor as a scholar, historian and community pillar. Others credited him with leading the Virgin Islands to where it is today.
“Gov. Turnbull was a true pillar in our community. Outside his legacy as our sixth-elected governor, he was a historian, culture-bearer, and educator. No words can overstate the significance of his contributions to our territory,” Bryan said in a prepared statement. “He was a giant, not only in stature, but in what he gave through his life’s work to our people’s educational and political advancement. I am blessed to have stood on his shoulders and received his encouragement and tutelage.”
Bryan declared a week of mourning in the territory, and ordered all V.I. flags flown half-mast until sunset on July 10.
Former Sen. Myron Jackson told The Daily News on Sunday that Turnbull’s “unexpected” passing was “a complete shock to the community.”
Jackson highlighted Turnbull’s contributions to the territory during his two-term governorship beginning in 1999, and other public service roles.
He also described Turnbull, as a purveyor of knowledge with vast collections of texts and items of cultural relevance, noting how apropos that the regional library in Estate Tutu on St. Thomas bears Turnbull’s name.
“When a culture bearer of this magnitude dies you not only lose that elder, you lose a knowledge of yourself. You can equate his passing to the burning of a library,” Jackson said. “We have lost a great Virgin Islander.”
Donna Christensen, who served as V.I. delegate to Congress during Turnbull’s administration, said that he stepped into politics “at a critical time” to lead the territory, and that she was honored to have worked with him.
“We have, today, lost a giant of a man – in stature, but more so in his significant contributions to us, the people of the Virgin Islands,” she said in a statement. “I recall that one of the frequently used themes in his first election campaign was ‘The wolf is at the door,’ referring to the very difficult fiscal times facing us. By the time he ran for a successful re-election, those challenges were well on the way to being met and when he left after eight years as governor there was no question that, because of his leadership, we were in a far better place and with a strong foundation for the future.”
Vargrave Richards, who served as lieutenant governor in Turnbull’s second term, had a similar recollection of the man he described as a “compassionate leader.”
“Basically, he was able to move us out of a deficit he inherited, and left us eight years later in the black. He reduced the size of government significantly through attrition,” Richards said Sunday. “He was sensitive about laying off people — even through change of administrations. He always said ‘we don’t have the luxury of the geography of the United States and our people don’t have anywhere else to go when they get laid off.’”
Turnbull, who earned a doctor of philosophy degree in educational administration from the University of Minnesota, also had an honorary doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands. A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, he was also the author of various scholarly works. The 29th Legislature awarded him with the V.I. Medal of Honor, the territory’s highest honor, for his contributions to the territory.
“He was a historian and seem to lead by history, always referencing past significant events to help him reach decisions,” Richards said. “If nothing else, he will be remembered for his love of the Virgin Islands and its people.”
Gerard “Luz” James, who served as Turnbull’s lieutenant governor during his first term, remembered him fondly via condolence statement to his family.
“The United States Virgin Islands, or as or dear friend would always proclaim ‘the Virgin Islands of the United States,’ has witnessed the sunset over the shores of a remarkable life,” James wrote. “Statesman, teacher, scholar, professor, brother, friend and mentor are just a few gifts he extended of himself — and to which many fruit continue to grow from our territory’s branches. We are now void of a physical presence, but will forever hold the memory and legacy of a life unselfishly lived.”
Current Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett recalled Turnbull as being “tremendously dedicated to the field of education and the preservation of our Caribbean history and to the people of the Virgin Islands,” noting that “his commitment to public service, including two terms as governor of our territory, is exemplary.”
“On this Emancipation Day, I was very saddened to hear of the passing of former Gov. Charles Turnbull. A consummate gentleman, Gov. Turnbull began his career in public service as a school teacher, then progressed to numerous positions in the Virgin Islands Department of Education – assistant principal and principal for Charlotte Amalie High School, then both assistant commissioner and commissioner of the department.”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, a former Education Commissioner, said “members of the 34th Legislature joins the community in mourning.
“The sixth-elected governor of the Virgin Islands was a gentle giant that served the Virgin Islands in many capacities,” she said listing his many roles in Education, including as a member of the V.I. Board of Education.
“He was a proud Virgin Islander [who] served the Virgin Islands with distinction, grace and humility,” Frett Gregory said in a news release “...We are comforted in knowing along his journey he generously shared historical knowledge of his beloved Virgin Islands, as he was often called upon by persons here and in the diaspora.”
Acting Education Commissioner Victor Somme III, in a released statement, took note of Turnbull’s passing on Emancipation Day and remembered him as a “lifelong educator who loved the children and families of the Virgin Islands.”
“He was a servant-leader who came through the ranks of the department — first as a dedicated teacher, then an exemplary school administrator, and finally, as a respected commissioner of Education,” Somme said. “His legacy will live on as the V.I. Department of Education continues to keep the charge of ensuring the success of every child within our beloved territory.”
Prior to first being elected senator, Turnbull named then-police officer Kenneth Gittens as the first Executive Security director for Government House. Gittens, in a statement Sunday remembered him as “a humble giant, a true statesman, an intellectual, and a dear friend” with an “encyclopedic knowledge of both history and current events.”
“Governor Turnbull advocated tirelessly for the betterment of our territory, particularly for the education of our children and the preservation of our history,” Gittens said. “These islands are better because of him and we would all do well to emulate the late governor’s integrity, empathy, diligence, and sense of duty.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach served as legal counsel with the Education Department under Turnbull. He recalled the late governor as a “critical thinker” who was both “engaging” and “insightful,” — qualities that were well displayed while Turnbull served as a delegate to the Fifth Constitutional Convention.
“Governor Turnbull’s presence was always felt, as he was a stalwart of Virgin Islands pride. He was our historian governor who could anchor any event or decision in its proper historical and cultural context,” Roach said. “I will miss his wise counsel, his considered intellect, his wit, and good humor.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.