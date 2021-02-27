Tyler Dawson Yannone tragically passed away Monday afternoon on Feb. 15, 2021. He went to be with his heavenly Father along with his parents, Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn, at the age of 18. He was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, on Oct. 31, 2002.
Tyler was a miracle since birth. He had a strong passion for the Lord, and he was devoted to his church family. He enjoyed many things like outdoor adventures, scuba diving with his dad, and sailboat camping with friends. Tyler had a fondness for everything astronautical. He went to many space camps and learned so much about the stars in the sky and had a star named for his girlfriend AnaPia. He was set to graduate in May 2021 and he was going to continue his education at Embry Riddle in Florida to become a professional pilot. His dream was to return to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and open his own charter flight business. He was an avid photographer and was always up-to-date with the latest technology gadgets.
Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Zahn. He was survived by paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Yannone, aunt Lisa and uncle Paul Rosati, uncle Tony and aunt Kit Yannone, and aunt Michele and uncle Ryan Nespeca, maternal grandmother Lana Zahn, uncle Kyle and Amy Zahn, and cousins, Alan and Allie Zahn, Rachel and Kleat Smith, and Nick Zahn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Reformed Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the virtual memorial service for the Yannone family on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Reformed Church Facebook site at https://fb.me/e/3HBrLDFV7
Because of COVID restrictions and safety protocols the seating will be reserved for immediate family and participants only.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and
Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.