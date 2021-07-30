The family of Tynneshia Alexander wishes to announce her passing on July 15, 2021.
She is survived by her mother, Lydia Gonzalez; stepfather, Trevor Graham Sr.; sister, Tamiah Graham; brothers, Trevor Graham Jr., Albert Alexander Jr., and Christopher Alexander; boyfriend, Vince Pickering; grandmother, Ledia Rivera; and grandfather, Jorge Gonzalez Sr.
The service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.