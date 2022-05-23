It’s with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of Tyrone Alexander “Nyah Binghi” Benjamin, who died May 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Adalmoor Benjamin; uncle, James Benjamin; and son, Levi Asher Benjamin.
He is survived by his mother, Agnes Burnett; wife, Doreen Benjamin; sons, Tyrone Benjamin, Isaiah Benjamin, Shaka Benjamin, Negus Benjamin, Naphtali Benjamin and Melvin Joseph Jr.; daughters, La’Tisha DAbreau, Ianna Benjamin and Makeda Dobbins; sisters, Hellen George, Claudia Wright, Anna Benjamin, Annette Benjamin; brothers, Kenneth Henry, Tony Benjamin, Calvin “Sy” Benjamin, Collin Benjamin, Franklin Benjamin and James “Wes” Benjamin; daughter-in-law, Emarline Benjamin; sons-in-law, Peter D’Abreau and William Dobbins; grandchildren, Isis Benjamin, E’nyah Benjamin, Emani Benjamin, Edin Thomas, Shaka Banjamin Jr., Mi’Kai Huggins, Mi’Kaylin Huggins, Ayden D’Abreau, Aric D’Abreau, Levi Dobbins and Joselyn Mateo Polanco; nieces and nephews, Jameka Benjamin, Jamoi Benjamin, Jamari Benjamin, Jamia Benjamin, Jahlia Benjamin. Karime Romney, Kaseem Romney, Kyanah Wade, Kervaughn Asher Benjamin, Akil Diamond Benjamin, Ajani Kaya Benjamin, Nia Simone Benjamin, LaToya Edwards, Lashoya Henry, Lashonya Henry, Kenneth Henry, Bre Henry, Jenee Henry, Latoya Henry, J’Monique Benjamin, J’Monae Benjamin, Natasha Benjamin, Michael Benjamin, Joenorri Benjamin, Arendel Benjamin, Akeem Benjamin, Ubba Benjamin, Arsene Benjamin, Abbanique Benjamin, Lynroy Fredrick, Michelle Fredrick, Judy Fredrick, Paul Fredrick, Barbara Fredrick, Aaron Joseph, Michael Meeks, Dwayne Meeks, Christopher Smiley, Jamal Joseph; special friends, Evanton “Cassie” Randolph, Oliver “Africa” Southwell, Alicia Brooks and Pamela Brown.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. June 3 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. The burial will follow at Smith Bay East End Cemetery.
