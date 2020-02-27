Tyrone Carlos Lattin, affectionately known as “Akarbu,” born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., passed away at the age of 59.
He had a successful career at R&T security until the tragedy of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Lattin and Milagros Josefina Francis-Lattin.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Lattin; his sons, Ahjahmu Lattin, Ahbasi Lattin, Akarbu Lattin, Adeo Lattin, Ahjah Lattin and Alani Barrow; his daughters, Akila Lattin, Aleena Rieara, Alayna Barrow, and Alania “Princess” Barrow. He is also survived by his grandsons, Kabori Miller, Ahbasi Lattin Jr., Ahliel Lattin, Ah’Keyl Greenaway, Ahijah Lattin, Jahmali Peterson, Jovoune Peterson, Jahsani Sprauve, Elijah Saunders, Tahi Lattin, Ahkoy Smith Jr., and Jamari Thompson; his granddaughters, Jahniqua Lattin, Taha Lattin, Keosha Miller, Utica Melendez, Empress Lattin, Ah’Kayla Lattin, Jaliyah Lattin, Akira Lattin, Kayla Monsanto, Alenia Barrow and Jahmya Thompson; and great-grandson Ahjani Peters.
Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Tyrone Carlos Lattin on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. and services to follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.