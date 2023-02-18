Ulric F. Benjamin Jr.
Former V.I. Police Officer Ulric F. Benjamin Jr., aka “Muscles,” died Jan. 30, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulric Frederico Benjamin Sr. and Ianthe Benjamin and a brother, Edison Gereau.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita A. Greenidge-Benjamin, sons Omar Jamal Benjamin and Myles Rico Benjamin; an adopted son, Devon Davis; daughters, Kymberley ‘Kim” Richards, Leia Charis Benjamin and Crystel Marie Benjamin; grandchildren, Julian Thomas, Daran Benjamin, Malaia Benjamin, J’Ceon Lindsey and Annakiya Makai Lynch; a brother, Ronald Benjamin; sisters, Joyce Benjamin Encarnacion and Alda Benjamin; nieces, Anika DeGraffe, Neilsa Benjamin-Turnbull, Latoi, Ronnysha and Khianna Benjamin and Tiffany Vanholten; nephews, Roy Kuntz Jr., Tymo Knight and Tereek Benjamin; uncles Marvin Benjamin Sr., Rudolph, Darwin and Basil Blyden; deceased Heartsill Benjamin Sr., Lawrence Williams, Melvin Williams, Austin, Achille Thomas, Raymond, and Elmo Blyden.
Also left to mourn are his aunts, Doris Benjamin Miller, Sherrill Nadine Benjamin Ryan, Sharon Benjamin Dennis and Ethlyn Wheatley; deceased, Thelma Benjamin Poree, Merle Benjamin Webster, Leatrice Benjamin, Marilyn Benjamin Petersen, Doreen Benjamin Davis, Doreen Harley, Eldra Newton, Flora Edwards, Beryl Fahie, and Ivy Hodge.
He will be missed by his mother-in-law, Viola Albert; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Molyneaux, Verna Herrod, Regina Greenidge-Speight, Jacqueline Greenidge-Payne, Thelma Greenidge and Anna Benjamin-Cooper; brothers-in-law, Glenwood “Butchie” Greenidge, Lester Greenidge, Franklin “Calabash” Isaac, Marcellus Speight, Arnold Payne and Kirk Cooper; cousins: Sherri J. Poree, Dairdre M. Petersen-Heath, Tracie M. Gallion, Trinia M. Fincher, Darryl (Brother “Q”) Miller, Gregory (Brother “R”) Miller Jr., Shawn I. Miller, Michelle R. Solomon Guerrero, Brandi Symes, Dwayne Samuel, Orsil Samuel Jr., Keisha and Kevin Dennis, Chester Benjamin Christina Benjamin Serieux, Elisa Hansen-Linton, Jislaine Benjamin, Heartsill Benjamin III, Marvin Benjamin Jr., Jamal Benjamin, Shantel B. Dupree, Denise Fernandes, Leona Malone, Wilma Davis, Pat Thomas, Sheryl Eddy, Ermine Fahie, Samuel Daly, Melvin “Kambo” Williams Jr., Meshel Turnbull, Leon “Duke” Warrell, Jr. and a special cousin, Delroy Isles; extended family, Margaret “Dell” Gumbs and the Sutton, Benjamin, Messer, Springer, Carrington, George, Malone, Hodge, William, Blyden, Thomas, Rawlins, Newton and King families.
He will be remembered by his special friends, Devin Carrington, Robert “Bobby” Richards, Kurt McBean, Halbert Joseph, Lionel Benjamin, Edward and Loretta Bertrand, Johnny Harley, Vincent Wallace Jr., David Turnbull, Kebo Harrigan, Glen Elskoe, Velma Williams, Paulette Bell, Justin Lettsome, Ralph Dasant, Lionel Bess, Nora Patterson and family, Alex and Vanessa Thomas, Owen Lans, Jerome Pickering, Dale Benjamin, Ena Foy, Shane Creque, James Francis, Halva Rabsatt, Henry Lenard, Gilbert “Doc” Comissiong, Kalilah James, Felecia Maduro, Deborah Gonzales, Wilma Philip, Ishmael “Chocoo” and Marion Brathwaite, Godfrey “Buck” and Myrtle Lennard, Reynaldo “Pocket” Jacobs, Enard and Jean Frett, Cheryl Thomas, Cyril “Zamba” Andrews Sr., Kelvin “Butcher” Richards, Glen “Motto” Richards, Austin “Tempo” Thomas, Estellita “Baba” Petersen, Cleve “Malo” Hansen and many more relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will take place at Faith Christian Fellowship Church on Feb. 21 from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
