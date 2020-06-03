It is much to our regret that we inform you of the inopportune passing of Uric Smith Jr., also known as Jun Jun, on May 18, 2020. He was called home at the mellow age of 38 years old.
He leaves to mourn his daughters, Latika Smith and U’Nika Smith; son, Uric Smith III; significant other, Leah Petersen; Leah’s daughter, Azaria Lyons; mother, Marina Diaz; father, Uric Smith Sr.; stepfather, Everton Ralph; sisters, Urika Smith-Lenhardt, Eboni Ralph, Sherina Turbe Smith and Keshawna Smith; brothers, Dwayne Smith and Dwight Smith, brother-in-law, Lee Lenhardt; grandmother, Eleanor Blackman; grandfathers, Uele Smith Sr. and Maximo Diaz; godmothers, Joyce Faulkner, Lisa George, and Marva Venzen; aunts, Gloria Diaz, Selina Diaz, Cecelia Diaz, Brenda Venzen, Barbara Venzen, Ureen Smith-Fahie, Phyllis “Kimmy” Blackman Green, Celeste “Shelly” Blackman, Tethler “Alicia” Blackman-Mills, Nicole Blackman-Edwards, Annette Smith, Charmaine Smith; uncles, Uele “Butchie” Smith Jr., Vern Smith, Uland Smith, Cleve Smith, Chad Smith, Mark “Marcus” Clark, and Hugh “Mickey” Blackman Jr., and many other loving and caring relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held June 13, 2020, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Tutu. The viewing is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30 a.m.
The family requests that attendees wear shades of red and also we are asking that attendees wear masks upon entry to the church. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
