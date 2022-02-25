It is with deep sadness that the family of Ms. Urlin Freeman of Tortola and St. Thomas, USVI, announces her passing on Feb. 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Dawson; sister, Mariel Georges; and grandson, Devon Freeman.
She leaves to mourn her daughters, Lavida Freeman-Cottoy, Lavern Freeman and Lena Bryan; adopted daughter, Ava Donovan; sons, Ulric Freeman and Gavaskar Bryan; brothers, Maxwell Georges, Winston Georges, Liston Georges, Vincent Georges, Elroy Georges, Marco Georges and Glen Smith; her sisters, Ina Georges, Pasty Smith, Judith Smith and Denise Smith; aunt, Ann Smith; sisters-in-law, Joan Dawson, Geraldine Georges, Joan Georges and Rosetta Georges; grandsons, Darrell Cottoy, Delric Freeman, Alric Freeman, Demetric Freeman, Ulric Freeman Jr., Kishaun Carey, Javed Benjamin and Kelvin Franklin; granddaughters, Desirae Pemberton, Devonique Freeman, Alyssa Cottoy, Deleshia Freeman, Tymesha Freeman, Alesha Freeman, Kerisha Freeman, Kadejah Freeman, Khiana Franklin; great-grandchildren, Nahzay Freeman, Jaysen Freeman, Jayda Freeman, Jaycob Freeman, Ahijah Freeman, Jrashaun Freeman, Keyshaun Freeman, Josiah Freeman, Enya Freeman, Alaiya Freeman, Gianne Torres, Elyssa Cottoy, Destiny Carey, Destinee Carey; daughters-in-law, Victoria Weeks Freemen (aka Pat), Sharon Bryan; godsons, Prince Mills Jr., Jelani Ferdinand; special cousin, Imene Fahie; and special friends, Avena Freeman, Peola Harrigan, Gwendolyn Stevens-Wheatley, Darlene Charles, Carolyn V., Pinky “Rochelle” Powe and Rita Benjamin.
The viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Wesley Methodist Church in Tutu on Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. It will be live streamed.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
