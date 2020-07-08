We, the family, regrets to announce the death of Ms. Ursella Ruth Philpott, RN, our beloved mother, who died at the age of 90 on June 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
Ursella Philpott was a retired registered nurse on the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis where she was a district nurse and midwife. She continued to work as a RN on St. Thomas for many years.
A memorial service was held in Kissimmee on June 27. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Turnbull's Funeral Home, St. Thomas, with the viewing at 9 a.m. The interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Nelson Leroy Huggins, Joseph “Joe Joe” Huggins and Uriel Huggins; and niece, Merlene Huggins-Elliott.
She is survived by her children, Wellington Philpott, Ingrid Philpott, Derek Ian Philpott, Alfred Philpott and Antoinette Philpott-Fleming; and her sister, Dorothy Eunice Huggins.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimra Philpott, Wellington Philpott Jr., Condoleezza Philpott, JeVon Philpott, Alexis Fleming, Alana Fleming, Anthony Fleming, La’Raine Arnold, Tanisha Williams, Etosha Philpott, Micah Philpott, Iana Philpott, Abdiel Philpott and Eliza Philpott; great-grandchildren, Emma-Raine Zara Arnold, Zy’Aire Palermo, Wesley Philpott and Mason Philpott; son-in-law, Alan Fleming; her nieces and nephews, Gene Claxton, Keith Claxton, Averyl Huggins, Denzil Stanley, Rawle Stanley, Hanief Huggins, Trevor Huggins, Sandra Huggins, Nelson Huggins Jr., Carol Liburd-Rawlins, Deborah Huggins and Orborne “Spanky” Liburd; and her many cousins who live in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Nevis and around the world, including the Huggins family, Liburd family, Jones family, Jeffers family, Tyrell family, and all too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
