It's with deep sadness that the family of Ursula Ineta Matthew, also known as “Barba”, announces her passing on Jan. 27 2022. She passed peacefully at her home in Virginia.
She was 74 and was preceded in death by her husband, Omard Matthew; her parents, Lucille Benjamin and Ethan James; her brothers, Henry James and Percel Howell; her sister, Ruth James; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Handel, Martley, Charlie, José, Stanley Matthew, Irose Hector, Ida Challenger, Icilma King and Imelda Manwaring.
Ursula is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie P. Johnson in Virginia, Tammie Matthew and Sharnee' Matthew-Daniel; two sons, Karl James and Omar Matthew; sons-in-law, Johnnie Johnson and Ezekiel Daniel; stepdaughter, Jasvindar Matthew in Antigua; adopted daughters, Merna Pemberton in Atlanta, Valda Francis in New York and Fernell Thomas; 12 grandchildren, Ackeem Isaac, Jaianna Johnson, Avery Johnson, Karia James, Omar Ahmad Matthew, Asher Sola Matthew, Keh' Danny, Keh' Lanny, Keh' Janny, Keh' Manny, Keh' Myra Daniel, Zaneta Francis and Ajani Pemberton; granddaughter-in-law, Akacia Halliday-Isaac; sisters, Agatha Edwards in New Jersey, and Hazeline Marsh, Barba, Phyllis and Daisy in Antigua; brothers, Sylvester James, Calvin Howell and Ian Perry in Antigua; brothers-in-law, Frank Edwards in New Jersey and Wilmouth Matthew in London; nieces, Francis Edwards, Patricia, Francis Williams, Shermain, Eunice, Ignacy, Yasmin, Renita, Angelique, Shanika and Blondell; nephews, Ahmed, Herman, Denfeld, Jerisse and Handel Hector. 7 great-nieces and nephews; adopted son, Holliston Henry; special friends and families, including Mrs. Bryan and family, Sister Burke and family, Claudette Richards and family, Bernice, the Brooks family, Dool, Brother “Body Man" Burke, Pastor Amron Williams and family, Gordon Williams and family, Christiline Walters and family, the Skelton family, Mr. And Mrs. Glase, Sam Ray and family, Rodger David, the entire family of the Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church, Chesapeake Seventh-day Adventist Church, former employees of Matthew Cleaning Services; and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
The family is requesting that attendees wear festive colors.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, 38 Anna's Retreat. The service will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
