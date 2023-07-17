Vadis E. Frett
It is with great sadness that the family of Vadis E. Frett announces her passing on June 28, 2023, at the age of 87, at Roy L. Schneider Regional Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil B. Frett, and son, Cecil W. Frett; parents, Rosamond Venzen-Penn and Charles L. Penn, Sr.; along with sisters, Mavis Francis, Audrey Evans and Almeda Stapleton; brothers, Rennard, Carl, Edwin and Rupert Penn; and special aunts of Virgin Gorda, Violet and Othelia Stevens.
Vadis is survived by her daughters, Icylma Frett-Scatliffe and Merlene Frett-Smith; son-in-law, Rudence Scatliffe; and stepchildren, Baldwin Frett, Joel Jackson and Faye Reed-George.
Other survivors are sisters, Eleanor Parilla, Ileta David, Caroline Blackwood, Bianca Creque, Ruebel Penn, Susan Bailey and Kittie Grant; brothers, Richard Penn, Gafford Penn, James Penn, Charles Penn, Jr., Cecil Penn, Franklin Penn and William Penn; sisters-in-law, Erlys, Sonia, Louette and Elaine Penn; brothers-in-law, Luis Parilla, Roosevelt St. C David, Clinton Creque, Keith Grant, Claudius Bailey and Stanley Wyllie; grandsons, Rudence K. Scatliffe (Chantal), Kai Scatliffe, Winston Smith, Leeone’ Frett (Nicole), Eddison Holbert (Alynthia); granddaughters, Lakienya Rhianna Frett, Leianne Frett (David), Latoiya Edwards; great-granddaughters, J’naejah, J’nailah and Kylie Scatliffe, Janiya, Edyn and Nohea Frett, Leilani, Leiah and Leiel Hogans, Leila and Lei Green, Layla and Leah Holbert and Destynee Autry; great-grandsons, Jelan and Emri Frett, Jahnai “Pappi” Scatliffe; and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Email tributes to tntkoncy.pts@gmail.com
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. on St. Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, at the St. John Methodist Church on St. John. Viewing begins at 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately after. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Shamal Battice
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Shamal I. Battice on June 2, 2023, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 37.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Battice Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Diana Daniel; siblings, Clayton Battice Jr., Rachel Battice Phem, Kimesha “Kimmy” Richards, T’Niqua Stevens, and Te’Nesha Stevens; aunts, Tiffany Daniel, Coreen Parson, Carolyn Parson, Karen Almestica, Yvette Storrod, and Gwen Storrod; uncles, Warren Webster, Wilson Webster, Wayne Webster, Anthony Storrod, and Gewdney Storrod; special cousins, Ashurn Harrigan, Deshawn Harrigan, and Gerard Brady; cousins, Veronica Farino-Webster, Isabelle Farino-Webster, Nathan Farino-Webster, Wendel Webster, Andrew Webster, Chelsea Webster, Christina Webster, and Charlotte Webster; nieces and nephews, Caleb Battice, Joshua Battice, Kaylin Phem, Chaz Phem, Brooklyn Green, Kymori Smith, Kylie Smith, Xenia Stevens, N’Kai David, Tai David, K’Maiya Plummer and Le’Anna Plummer; brother-in-law, David “Chino” Phem; and special friends, Shaba Rawlins and Tyshawn “Thunder” Lee.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be held 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Easter Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
