It is with our deepest sorrow, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Valerie Aubain.
We are thankful that in her passing, she was able to rest peacefully as she deserved nothing less. She will forever play a most sincere and loving memory of who she was to us.
She was survived by her loving family.
