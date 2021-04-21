Valina Maynard, aka Miss Tiny or Mums, who last resided at Brunswick, Ga., and is formerly of New Works, St. Croix, passed away April 7, 2021. She was 93 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde “Buggins” Maynard; and grandson, Joseph “Joey” Marsh Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Veronica Pennie, Linda Herbert, Lystra Herbert, Pamela Marsh and Myrlin Hazlewood; sons, Clive, Mervin, Rudolph, Irwin, David and Junior Maynard;
stepchildren, Kelvin, Brenda, Wayne, Jennifer, Percival and Diann Maynard; grandchildren, Patrick and Bernadine Pennie, Eddison, Elroy, Evin, Matthew, Tricia, Khiry, and Justice Maynard, Kristin Ellis, Andrew Riley, Denise Herbert, Rolando and Marcia Marsh, Jovon Branch, Tyrone Hazlewood III, Takeyla Lane, Jayden Wright; adopted grandson, Benson Ward II and 15 others; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joy D. Herbert and Judelyn Hinds; nephews, Peter and Richard Hinds; cousins, Ronald Daniel, Wilma Joseph, Lola Brewster, Lancelot, Lionel, Litchfield, and Mervyn Lewis; brother-in-law, Joseph Maynard; daughters-in-law, Volda, Christine, Brenda and Gegoria Maynard and Beverley White; sons-in-law, Joseph Marsh Sr., Tyrone Hazlewood and Addington Williams; friends, Dennis Armstrong, Millicent Liburd, Genevieve Herbert, Icilma Peters, Emelda Thomas, Yvette Noel, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Athanasius Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Ga., Ira Hobson, Sonia Modeste and family, McKnight family, Juanita Fergus, Brenda Lewis, Edwina Taylor, JoyAnne Norman, Yvette and Lesroy Marsh, Trevor Bryan, Carlos and Lynette Christian, Beatrice Luke, and Kerena Martin; caregivers, Vera Holmes, Roberta Mciver Lane and Marie Lane; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the James Memorial Funeral Home in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church at No. 27 King St., Christiansted on Friday, April 23. Tributes and the eulogy will begin at 9 a.m. and the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, face masks must be worn at the viewing, church, and cemetery
