God has called home a great soldier, Vance Antonio Monsanto Sr.
Affectionately known as "Grandfather" to many, and "Kossa" for some, he died Sept. 3, 2019, in Hinesville, Ga., at the age of 71.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rehenia Monsanto-Latortue; and his son, Vershawn “PJ" Monsanto.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the second viewing at Oct. 8, 2019, from 9 to 10.m. The service follows at New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Interment at the Brookman Cemetery.
Vance was survived by his daughters, Verna, Vinell, Venise, Vernise Monsanto,and Tiffany Clause; sons, Vance “Kareem” Jr., Verne, Vince, Claudell, and Emmanuel “Timothy” Monsanto; adopted children, Tasha and Tanasha Wells; sister, Ruby Monsanto Bloice; brothers, Vernon, Eugene, and Raymond Monsanto; grandsons, Craig Joseph, Kaleem Moolenaar, Jahkhoy, Timothy, Trevaun, and Logan Monsanto and Kasim Upchurch; granddaughters, Keithra Evans, Kianna, Ki’Niqua and Alyson Monsanto, Jh’nell Jackson; adopted grandchildren, A’Tijah, A’Zya and A’Nijah Colaire; great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Kennedi Evans, A’Niyah Moolenaar and Josiah Joseph; brother-in-law, Sylvanus Bloice; sister- in-law, Frances “Rose “Monsanto; granddaughters-in-law, Beverly Joseph, Quanesha Moolenaar; grandson-in-law, Rashad Evans; many nieces and nephews; aunts, Gerturde, Bernice and Vera Fredericks; special friends, Leroy Estrill, Samuel “Fraco Sam” Harvey, Arnold “Brother" Thomas, Calvin "Bald Head” Thomas, Pedrito Lanclos; along with numerous friends and family members.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.