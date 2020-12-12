With heavy hearts, the Gumbs family regrets the untimely passing of retired V.I. Police Capt. Vancito E. Gumbs Sr. on Dec. 3, 2020.
He was survived by his aunt, Iyanthe Thomas; sisters, Elaine McClean and family, Rita Baptiste and family, Linda Hodge-Gibbs and family, Carol Hodge and family; brothers, Julio Gumbs and family, Leslie (Muggy) Hodge and family, Robert McClean and family; spouse, Clarice Gumbs; children, Vincent E. Gumbs, Vancito E. Gumbs Jr., Vernon E. Gumbs, Vance E. Gumbs; daughter, Vaniqua Gumbs-Smith (Davon); and adopted daughters, Paulette Mourning, Cassandra P. Webster and Janelle Gumbs.
He was also survived by 14 grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and other family members to include the Gumbs, Smith, Thomas, Julien, Hendricks, DeGout, Donovan, Callwood, Jackson, and other family members too numerous to mention; special friends, Bruce Hamlin and family, Adelbert Molyneaux and family, Joseph Angol and family, Lemuel F. Callwood and family, Jose Garcia and family, VIRPO members, VIPD members and members of St. Paul's Baptist Church.
He was a Vietnam veteran, and he joined the Virgin Islands Police Department in 1969 and for 29 years he faithfully served his community. Among his many accomplishments were training director of the Virgin Islands Police Department, commander of the Investigation Bureau of St. Thomas, Commander of Zones A, B, and D of St. Thomas, accreditation manager St. Thomas, in-service firearm Instructor, Police Traffic Radar Instructor, Emergency Medical Technician instructor, part-time instructor of the Criminal Justice Program at the University of the Virgin Islands, and a volunteer Community Service chaplain.
His military awards include: Airborne Jumpmaster, Air Assault Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Two Overseas Bars and Combat Infantry Badge; his police awards include: Exceptional Service Medals, Honorable Service Medal, and Medals of Merit; and in 1983 and 1986 he appeared in the Who’s Who in Law Enforcement. He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the St. Thomas American Legion Post 90.
The funeral service will be held Dec. 21, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services at 11 a.m. There will be no viewing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks, and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
