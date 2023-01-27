Venetta Benjamin, 81, also known as "Ms. Benji," or "Ms. B," of Contant died on Jan. 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. She worked at Domino Gas for many years and at Sweet Stix candy store in Barbel Plaza.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Benjamin, also known as "Benji" or "Pudd," who was the GM at Domino Gas station.
Preceded her in death: Evelyn Warner (mother), and Ashley Warner (brother) both of Nevis.
She is survived by her children, Diana Benjamin, Wellington "Junie" Benjamin (Yvonne), Pamelyn Benjamin and Corey Benjamin (Sharon); Rupert St, Clair Warner (brother) Nevis; grandchildren, Latisha Prince-Rawlins (Wendell), Patricia Prince, Alisa Benjamin, Tavaris Benjamin, Jasmin Benjamin, Shenell Benjamin, Ayden Benjamin, Maya Benjamin, Madison Benjamin, Wellington Benjamin, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Shaquan Prince, Daquan Hyacinth, Aariana Hyacinth, Tavari Benjamin, Aaliyah Prince, Prince Rawlins, Tasyla Foster, Kyle Foster, Kelly Foster, Jayce Benjamin; cousins, Dexter Warner, Meredith Charles, Alphonse Hendrickson, Vera Brown, Michelle Warner, Dawn Warner; several nieces, nephews, cousins extended family members, loving and special friends to many to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 3192 Altona & Welgunst, St. Thomas, VI. The second viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online direction, condolences, or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
