Vera Stridiron Brady
The family of Vera Stridiron Brady wishes to announce her passing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at age of 75.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Anna Stridiron; and her sister, Jeanette “Mumsie” Stridiron; and her brother, Leal A. Stridiron.
Vera is survived by her children, Aubrey Callwood Jr. and Shanye Brady; eight grandchildren, Aniquewae, Jodi and Julian Callwood, Raekwahn, Raekoi, Raekieya and Raekayla Brady, and Brandon Madden; great-granddaughter, Amya Eusebe; daughters-in-law, Carlene Callwood and Roselle Godfrey.
She is also survived by her sisters, Jennifer I. Johnson, Miranda Jones, and Mary Stridiron; brothers, Lloyd “Raseem,” “Rooster,” Anthony “Gala,” and Layton “Burnup” Stridiron; brother-in-law, Samuel Jones; aunt, Muriel Jackson; and uncle, Volmie Stridiron; 16 nephews, 11 nieces and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service for Vera Stridiron Brady will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. The viewing will be at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. with service following. The burial will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Rohloff and staff at Schneider Regional Medical Center and caretaker Aniquewae Callwood.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Glenora Bernier
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenora “Ponkie” Bernier.
After a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Ms. Bernier transitioned peacefully at home Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at age of 82.
She was born on St. Thomas to Aletta P. Callender and Robert E. Rhymer, whom preceded her in death.
Glenora “Ponkie” Bernier was also preceded in death by Marilyn Stapleton, Melvin Rhymer and Una John Lake.
She leaves behind five children, Jacqueline Brady Wade, Janice M. Bernier, Gloria T. Bernier Dawson, Ken “Kenneth” Bernier and Diana P. Bernier Brown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service, which will be held at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home of St. Thomas. Mask and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Arthur Beazer
Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Arthur Beazer, who passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 59 in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Knolly Beazer.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille Beazer; siblings, Pauline B. James (U.S.) and Dominic Beazer (Conn.); aunts, Marie Beazer Hansen, Doreen Beazer Peters, Hyacinth Stephens; uncle, Eustace Herbert (U.K.); adopted godmother, Ariel Farrington; cousins, Velma Beazer (N.Y.), Dorcus Beazer (N.Y.), Lynette (Canada), Maretta Clayton (Tampa), Brenda Samuel (Tampa), Sonia Lewis (Tampa), Stuart Stephens (Tampa), Brenda Herbert (St. Kitts), Elvis (St. Kitts), Isiah Beazer (V.I.), Carrilyn Wattley (N.C), Shery (N.C), Lillia King, Maureen (St. Croix), Michelle (USA), Michael Hansen (St. Croix), Terie Hansen (N.Y.), Reginald Peters (N.Y.), Regis James (N.Y.), Viola Wattley (St. Thomas), Micah James (Iowa), Ingrid Beazer, Daniela James; many in Barbuda; friends, Sara Connell, Mark Wenner, Irene Decon Acosta, Mr. Benny Gibb and family, Ruth Smith, Daun Liburd, and Ss. Peter and Paul Church family, St. Thomas, V.I.
The funeral service will be held in Florida on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
The arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
