The family of Vera Stridiron Brady wishes to announce her passing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at age of 75.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Anna Stridiron; and her sister, Jeanette “Mumsie” Stridiron; and her brother, Leal A. Stridiron.
Vera is survived by her children, Aubrey Callwood Jr. and Shanye Brady; eight grandchildren, Aniquewae, Jodi and Julian Callwood, Raekwahn, Raekoi, Raekieya and Raekayla Brady, and Brandon Madden; great-granddaughter, Amya Eusebe; daughters-in-law, Carlene Callwood and Roselle Godfrey.
She is also survived by her sisters, Jennifer I. Johnson, Miranda Jones, and Mary Stridiron; brothers, Lloyd “Raseem,” “Rooster,” Anthony “Gala,” and Layton “Burnup” Stridiron; brother-in-law, Samuel Jones; aunt, Muriel Jackson; and uncle, Volmie Stridiron; 16 nephews, 11 nieces and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service for Vera Stridiron Brady will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. The viewing will be at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. with service following. The burial will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Rohloff and staff at Schneider Regional Medical Center and caretaker Aniquewae Callwood.
Please send all tributes to VeraBradyTributes@gmail.com by Thursday, Aug. 12.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.