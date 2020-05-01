It is with regret and sadness that the family of Vermaly B. Joseph-Faulkner announces her passing on April 24, 2020.
Vermaly was born in Antigua and Barbuda but last resided in St. Thomas, USVI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy Antonio Faulkner Sr.; sister, Lucilla Joseph; and her parents, Lemuel and Alice-Maude (Effie) Joseph.
She leaves to mourn, her adopted son, Skye; and nieces, Shurla and Nesha; her siblings, Verlyn, Eren, Van-Ruvan, Chorlys, Sylvia, Victor, Al; and their families, the Joseph and Ralph families of Liberta and Swetes Villages in Antigua; the children and extended family of Antonio Faulkner, Janice, Yule, Teddy, Claudette, St. Clair, Glenroy and their families; good friends, Nercida Yocasta de Hernández Sanchez, Rosa Joseph, Verna Lake, Goldine Nicholas, Erma Christopher, Dulsie and Sandeep.
The funeral service and burial will take place in St. Thomas, USVI, on at a date and time to be announced. May her soul rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
