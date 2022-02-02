It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern Elton Niles, affectionately known as “Bumper.”
Vern passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at Hima Hospital in Puerto Rico.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Viggo and Inella Inez Niles; his brother, Irad (Bobby) Brathwaite; and his sister, Serena Niles Claxton.
He is survived by his uncle, Realdis Todman; daughter, Ashica Niles; grandchildren, Logan Niles and Sadie Rarick; ex-wife, Thelma Niles; brothers, Alexander Conrad (Popito) Brathwaite, David Antonio (Tony) Hodge, Louis (Mountain) Niles and Viggo Juney (Bugle) Niles who later died on Jan. 10; sisters, Shirley Robinson Richards and Sonia Clendinen; brothers-in-law, Jessee Richards and Wayne Claxton; sisters-in-law, Beverly Brathwaite and Denise Niles; nephews, Robert Brathwaite, Keshawn Richards, Leroy Hodge, Kareem Forbes, Joshua Labeet, Tacuma Claxton, Kieane James and Jamal Niles; nieces, Kim Brathwaite Watson, Tasha Catta, Imani Brathwaite, Leticia Hodge, Kyra Labeet, Asiah Clendinen Gumbs, Dayna Clendinen, Chantel Clendinen Grant, Chasda Clendinen Watson, Chaevia and Chaevien Clendinen, Jamalia Gordon-Petersen, Sherese Davis, La’Kisha Niles, Kichelle Niles, Areshma Niles and ReAnna Niles.
He is also survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Belmar Funeraria and Cremaciones of Puerto Rico.
