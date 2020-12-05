We regret to announce the passing of Vern Elvin Scatliffe on Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., at the age of 54 years.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10. Tributes are at 9:30 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas.
He was survived by his parents, Noel and Genevieve Scatliffe.
Other survivors include brothers, Noel Jr. of Tortola, Shurn E. Scatliffe of Maryland; sisters, Susan Scatliffe of Orlando, Kathleen Wallace of Chicago; aunts, Albena Todman of Georgia, Vornet Smith and Linette Scatliffe; uncles, Rufus, Kendel, Irad Hodge, Rudence Scatliffe of St. Thomas, Norbert and Elton Hodge of Connecticut, Lionel Scatliffe of Virginia; sister-in-law, Diana Scatliffe of Maryland; brother-in-law, Jerome Wallace of Chicago; and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face mask or facial covering must be worn. The church is open to 55 persons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.