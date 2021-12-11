Family and friends are advised of the passing of Mrs. Verna Imelda Claxton on Nov. 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Claxton; daughter, Monica Claxton; mother, Doris Charles; sister, Maude Friday; and brother, St. Clair Charles.
She is survived by her children, Myrna Claxton Henley and Paula Claxton; stepsons, Gene and Keith Claxton; son-in-law, Roy Henley; grandchildren, JèMoi Christopher Sr., Roiesha Henley, Dave Jeffers Jr., Chàndal Jeffers, and Ro Niqua Henley; great-grandchildren, Jè Moi Christopher Jr., Ny’Asia Gregory, Ne’Vaeh Gregory, Isabella Christopher and Ta’Siye Moore; sisters, Gwendolyn Demming, and Sheila Walters; brother, Vincent Charles; sisters-in-law, Claristine Claxton, Claudia Charles, Sonia Charles, Merle Prentice and Thelma Claxton; brothers-in-law, Claude Claxton, Vernon Prentice, Hayden Friday and Sydney Walters Sr.; adopted sister, Alice Rey; adopted daughters, Donna Wesselhoft, Alicia Malone and Annette Parson; adopted sons, Rodney “Kamba” Joseph and Kenneth “Kusu” Joseph; godchildren, Janice Malone, Rudel Grant and Genelle Walters-Richards; adopted grandchildren, Akimo Dawson, Jahlysha Samuel, Eltino Pickering, Ines Martinez, and Lionel Selwood Jr.; nieces, Janice Hector, Avril Jarvis, Leorene Friday, Althea Demming, Latoya Charles, Venetta Demming Lewis, Sonia Demming, Joycelyn Demming Mills, Caroline Walters, Lealien Walters and Shirley Walters; nephews, Eustace Friday, Freeston Friday, Dennis “Champion” Demming, Earl “Jahbo” Demming Sr., Steadroy “Steady” Demming, Christopher Charles, Dwan Charles, Kevin Charles, Sydney Walters Jr., and Calvert Walters; caretaker, Ruth DeMota; friends, Ione Yearwood, Edith and Andrea Lee and family, Ophelia Dennis and family, Ellen Grant and family, Zinworth Christopher Sr., William Vanterpool Sr., Audrey Hansen, Rodney and Delia Arthurton, Delrease Francis, Patricia Tyrell Farrell, Carmen Walters, Catherine Grant, Dr. Howard Newton, Carrie Smalls, Vida Hendricks, Hyacinth Hendricks, Shirley Claxton, George Goodwin, Leayle Battiste, Selwin Joseph, Vivian Francis, Janice Freeman, Kory and Kelly Davis and family, Kyza A. Callwood, Leona Gabriel, Halim Scattlife, John “Peter” Petersen, Michelle Wilkinson and others too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Dec.16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be Friday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
