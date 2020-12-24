It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Vernon C. Walwyn, 80, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Vernon, a long-time St. Thomas resident, is mourned by his loving wife of 59 years, DeMaris; his children, Denetrice Walwyn-Adams, Gigi Richardson, Vernon Walwyn II (Dorothy), and Kim Crag-Chaderton (Addison); his grandchildren, Michael Richardson II, Demaris Carr-Harris (Christopher), Maurice Richardson, and Mikhaila Crag-Chaderton; his great-grandchildren, Andre Burke, Maurice Richardson Jr., and Amari Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethelie Walwyn; brothers, St. Clair and Lloyd Walwyn; mother in-law, Rena Wiggley; brothers-in-law, Noel Roper, Carl Wiggley Jr., and Hipolite Acosta; sisters-in-law, Violet Walwyn and Candice Acosta; and sons-in-law, Gary Adams and Michael Richardson.
He was survived by his sisters, Sylvia James (Avil), Myrtle Roper, Carol Brazier (Anthony); brothers, Merlin Walwyn, Earle Walwyn (Janice) and Leo Massicott; sisters-in-law, Martha Walwyn, Sharon Turnbull (Louis), Antoinette Dyer (Fernando), Susan Gereau, Abigail Booker, and Marsha Christian; brothers in-law: Mark Christian (Joann); special cousin: Paul Walwyn of St. Thomas; special friends, Lavern Shackleton McCauly, and Daclada Jacquet; church family, Elder Dale George (Victoria), Paulette Venzen-Potter, and Tois Jean Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and associates.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, Ga., with the option to stream live on Facebook at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.