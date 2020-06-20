We regret to announce the passing of Vernon Edward, also known as Shorty/Ben, who died June 10, 2020.
The first viewing will be Wednesday, June 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Veronica “Cutie” Crump; brothers, Winston “Pappy” Crump, Authur “Toosie” Lapps, Romeo “Jude” Edwards; special friends, Hilderene George, Judith Mayers, Joseph Edwards, Olive Edwards, Keith Freeland, Charles McKay, Vanessa Williams Mactavious; goddaughter, Cheryl Baily; sister-in-laws, Myra Edwards, Ingrid Howson, Coralie Caines, Myrlene Caines, Ellen Daniel; brother-in-laws, Lionel Caines Jr., Alvin Richardson, Irvin Wheatley; daughter-in-law, Shelley Mourillon Edwards; son-in-law, Benito Dawson; daughters, Danielle J.L. Edwards, Caroline Dawson, Jibelys Roselia Rivera; sons, Enrique Edwards, Emilio Edwards; grandchildren, Easton Edwards, Jayden J. Mactavious, Benito Dawson II, Jacklyn D. James; nieces, Denise Hurst, Mary-Clare Hurst, Kelica Gordon, Kerian Browne; and nephews, Aleph Lapps, Garret Mills; cousins, Patricia Matthews, Ophelia Matthews-Allen, Irona Robinson, Eddie Matthews, Ann Questel, Fitzroy Matthews, Didace Matthews, Natasha Hill, Lyroy Allen, Greg Allen.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Livestream will be available on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.