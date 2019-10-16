Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vernon George, also known as Supa, who passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Clermont, Fla., at the age of 45.
He is survived by his wife, Vandia George; daughter, Eshanai Lindquist; father, Joseph “Tindale” George; mother, Victoria “Toya” George; sisters, Vernander George, Vincia George-Wilkinson and Jessica George; father-in-law, George Chapman; mother-in-law, Valincia Chapman; uncles, Wilmoth Ryan, Paul Ruford Ryan, Clency George, Hillary George, Anthony George, Darius George, Simon Charles and Eunice Charles; aunts, Phyllis and Joann Ryan, Virginia Laurel Jean, Emolet Bedminister, Cheryl George, Zeni Jean and Muraline George; nieces, Imanie Wilkinson, Amaya Wilkinson and Jaelynn Fombrun; brothers-in-law, Frank Wilkinson, Paul and Glennis Chapman; sisters-in-law, Venique Chapman and Glenda Chapman; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Shiloh SDA Church, Anna’s Retreat.
Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
