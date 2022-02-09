Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vernon Nathaniel Lawrence on Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 75.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ideta Lawrence; sons,
Vaughn St. Clair Sturge (Andrea), Jason Vernon Lawrence; daughter,
Janelle Denise Stokes (Godwin); brother, Recaldo Lawrence; sister, Yvette Lawrence; grandchildren, Terrance Dillard, Ellicia Sturge, Tevin Sturge, Sian Donovan, Travis Sturge, G’nique Stokes, Jelaina Stokes; great-grandchildren, Terrance Dillard Jr, Taraji Dillard, Davean Dillard, Tyriq Sturge, Kaiden Bailey; adopted children, Francilia Williams, Elvis Lewis; nieces, Janice Malone, Minerva Lawrence, Denise Lawrence, Dr. Samantha Daniel, Patricia Henry, Celeste Lawrence, Violet Lawrence-John, Gwendolyn Lawrence, Ermine Lawrence, Prudence Lawrence, Sheila Griffin, Yolanda Pemberton, Tuvia “Effie” Lawrence, Angelica Lawrence Browne, Marsha Lawrence, Chaina Lawrence, Yvonne Lawrence, Michelle Malone, Natalie Malone, Vanessa Malone and others too numerous to mention; nephews, Theophilus Kelly, Donald Kelly, Victor Maynard, Ucel Lawrence, Andy Lawrence, Dr. Vernon Lawrence, Trevor Lawrence, Michael Lawrence, and much more too numerous to mention; in-laws, Marjorie Walwyn, Perlia Maynard, Paula Griffin, Marilyn Valentine, Lavern Lawrence, Edmund Maynard, Cecil Maynard, Glen Griffin, Kelvin Williams, Maurice Smith; godchildren, JeffeLee McClain, Calia Hobson; and friends, Austin Manners, Enid Liburd, Harriet Rhymer, Florence Marsh Fluhler, Doreen Callwood, Mary Smith, Lorma Percival, Clifford and Jennifer Jones, Georgia Wells, Sunnilal and Jane Ramnarine, members of the Cruz Bay Baptist Church, neighbors in Bethany.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Cruz Bay Baptist Church on St. John. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
