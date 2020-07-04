The family of Vernon Rawlins regrets to inform you of his death on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 24.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol James-Mayers; brother, Rumain Mayers; and his little cousin, Chakhir Mayers.
He is survived by his mother, Laverne Mayers; father, Vernon “Waka” Rawlins; grandparents, Dave Mayers, Demetria Mayers, Everson Rawlins, and Mary Rawlins; great-grandmother, Theresa Francis; sisters, Keshema Webster, Kalida Mayers, Wahkesha Rawlins, Teandra Richardsons; brothers, Wahkeem Rawlins, Wahjani Rawlins and Wahkad Rawlins; aunts, Avril Mayers, Natesha Mayers, Laneisha Mayers, Lakesha Mayers, Latoya Mannings, Laniqua Baptists, Cherita Francis, and Natalie Francis; uncles, Dave Mayers, Chadka Mayers, Irvin Mayers, Akeem Mayers, Shawn Rawlins and Mitch Francis; nieces, Qu’Niah Scoon, Aleyah Curtis and Te’Chaya O’neal; nephews, Joel Betancourt; great-aunts, Deborah J. Francis, Claudette Francis, Daisy Owens, May DeGrasse, Sherry James and Angela Rawlins; great-uncles, Vincent James, Romeo Mayers, Wally Mayers, Randall Maynard, Clement Brown and Jose James; special cousins, Amara Williams, Tynesha Williams, Jada Sneed, Jerald Gooding Jr., J’Nisa Challenger, Chakia Mayers, Isabella Mayers, Jeremiah Mayers, Jesaiah Mayers, Orita Jarvis, Erica Thomas, Zenika Jarvis, Ulrica Jarvis, Ciera Joseph, and Omar Joseph; special friends, Sherese and Sherie DeSuza, Jada Turbe, Blanche Boluffer, Tia James and family.
He was also survived by the Rawlins family, the Clark family, the Simmons family, RueJah Smith and family, Josephine Greer and family, Charlene and Georgen Hodge and family, the Nesbitt family, Pastor Eldon Francis and family; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with viewing at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Interment is at East End Cemetery.
