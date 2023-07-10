Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vernon Sprauve on June 21, 2023 at the age of 85.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Jurgen Sprauve; children, Darryl Cruz, Milissa Archer, Kyle Davis, Kathleen Davis, Rudell Steinbergen; grandchildren, De’Shawn, Ramakish, Danielle, Rashon, Deja, Ki’oree; great grandchildren, Tiana, Kyrie, Alexandre, Kalynn, Aurora, Roman; daughter-in-law, Nancy Cruz; son-in-law, Trevor Archer; sole surviving brother, Elroy A. Sprauve; special brother/sister (cousins), Dr. Gilbert A. Sprauve and Jean Nicholson Gibbs; sister-in-law, Joyce Scatliffe Sprauve; brother-in-law, Ebenezer (Sonny) John; special nieces, Clarice Sprauve, Brenda Sprauve Chavis, Gayle Varlack; other nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins and a community of friends far too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Nazareth Lutheran Church St. John, VI. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
