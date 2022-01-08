With deep sadness, we mourn the passing of Vernon Victor Hodge Jr., known to family and friends as Junior or Creamo, who died peacefully in his sleep Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 55. Vernon proudly served in the Virgin Islands National Guard for 13 years, and he was last employed with the National Guard as a security officer.
Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Hodge Sr.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Icilma Hodge; twin sister, Veronica Hodge; sister, Beverly Buchanan; brothers, John Hodge and James Hodge; niece, Paige Buchanan; uncles, the Rev. Menes Hodge, the Rev. Irad Hodge, Canon Stafford Hodge, Canon Valentine Hodge, Deacon Reginald Hodge, the Rev. Neville Buchanan, Dr. Donald Buchanan, Sinclair Buchanan and David Buchanan; aunts, Erlyn Bryan, Jerone Buchanan, Ermin Buchanan, Elvise Hickson and Joycelyn Caines; cousins, Aubrey Rogers, Mark Bryan, Jerry Buchanan, Glen Buchanan, Vanroy Hodge, Ashan Hodge, Rickey Caines, Dwight Hodge, Donald Hodge, Margie Bryan, Tina Banister, Tricia Buchanan, Laurica Julion, Sergio Price, Andre Price, Bryan Francis, Gregory Francis, Trevor Hodge, Jackie Buchanan, Stacey Buchanan, Heather Holder, Rosie Marcham, Addie Hodge, Don Hodge; adopted sister, Suzette Descartes; special friends, Jennifer Foy, Brian George, Ramsey family, Connors family, Robles family, Sarauw family, Brin family, Patrick family, Hodge family, Herbert family, Joseph family, his National Guard family, the CAHS Class of 1984; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the All Saints Cathedral in Garden Street with a Celebration of Life service to follow immediately thereafter. Tributes are from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.