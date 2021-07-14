Veronica Casimir
We announce the passing of our beloved Veronica Casimir, also known as Milue or Marylou, who died June 28, 2021.
Veronica was born on the nature island of Dominica on Dec. 14, 1950. She emigrated to the USVI where she would later call her home. She poured out her heart filled with love unconditionally and will be missed dearly by those who called her family or friend.
Left to mourn are both her loving family and friends to include her husband, Thomas Casimir; two daughters, Chantele Casmir and Kishma Johnson; stepdaughter, Dawn Peterkin; stepsons, Carl Casimir and Kevin Casimir; grandchildren, Makayla, Nubi, Jerimiah, Faith, Joshua, Carl Jr., Allysa, Aliyah, Janaya; sisters, Francisca, Augustina, Adline, Mystine, Albertine, Eldica; brothers, Penrize, Alene, Martin, Eusfield, Reginald, Hector, Reid; Aunts, Linda Vidal and Alvina John Harry; uncles, Sentaylis and Morris John; the John, Vidal, Casimir, Laronde and Barry families of Dominica; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral will take place Wednesday, July 21, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and service starting at 10 a.m.
Interment is at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. The family requests that attendees wear festive colors to celebrate the life of Veronica Casimir. In addition, please adhere to CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
