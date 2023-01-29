Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Veronica Consula Daniels-Grant on Jan. 19, 2023 at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 81.
She is survived by children, Lorna Grant, Janet Grant, Elton Grant, Lionel Grant; grandchildren, Sherily “Sheryl” Elliot, Azula Ostalaza Jr, Elijah Ostalaza Sr, Jahsheba Buckshion, Daniel Grant, Keber Buckshion, Elton Grant, Jr., Nathlia Grant, Lionel Grant Jr., Nicole Grant, Nikia Grant, Chantelle Grant, Emanual Grant, Lily Grant, Elijah Grant, Rossiel Grant; great grandchildren, Elijah Ostalaza Jr, Jacquoi Ostalaza, 22, Christopher Grant, 21, Azula Ostalaza III, 21, Jadeaja Ostalaza, 19, J’Nia Buckshion, 15, Destiny Grant, 13, Nekyzha Grant, 11, Kason Buckshion, 10, Nikai Van Beverhaudt, 10, Aiden Grant-Williams, 10, Jayden Van Beveraudt, 9, Dwight Grant-Williams, 9, Aniyah Ostalaza, 8, Jasmine Graves, 7, Leah Van Beverhaudt, 6, Kaiden Ostalaza, 6, Makayla Ostalaza, 4, Kameron Ostalaza, 3, Jason Graves, 3, Kimiko Buckshion, 2, Akoya Colon, 2, Elton Grant III, Kingston Ostalaza, 1, Liam Grant-Williams, 1, A’koy Colon, 10 mos, Lianna Grant-Williams (unborn); siblings, James Daniel, Anna Palmer, Silvia Daniel, St. Clair Daniel, Margaret Daniel, Ruby Daniel, Idetha Daniel-Palmer, Thelma Daniel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Agape Seventh Day (Bolongo). Viewing will be held at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Western #3.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
