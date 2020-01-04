Jerome Davis
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jerome Davis on Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 72.
he was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Davis; father, Joseph Hanley; siblings, Vivian Alcendor, Emanuel Davis and Sylvia Mannix.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Maria Arnold; children, Jaclyn T Joseph Thomas, Denvor Davis, Yvette Davis Browne and Jeff Jerome Davis; grandchildren, Je’Quan Davis, Caleb Browne, Caliyah Browne, Aliko Davis, Je’Nique Davis, Jelanie Davis, Jaylen Davis and Kameron Benjamin; siblings, Bernice Herbert, Elvira Hanley, Yvette Francis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home.
He will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.