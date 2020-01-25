Mary G.F. Johns
We regret to announce the passing of Mary G.F. Johns, who died on Jan. 14, 2020.
The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her children, Marguerite Abigail Casey, Marlene Adams, Jerome Johns, Bernice Johns and Dr. Julia Blanks; sons-in-law, Leon Casey Sr. and Clifford I. Adams Sr.; grandchildren, Nancy Duncan, Leon Casey Jr., Clifford I. Adams Jr., Gregory Adams, Monique Casey, Jonteau’ Johns, LeRoi Casey, Kirsten Adams, Darryn Wiltshire, Jomari Johns-Heyliger, Danielle Wiltshire, Jone’ Johns, Julissa Blanks, Haleigh Kromrey, Terrance Kromrey and Allyscia Kromrey; granddaughter-in-laws, Elaine Adams and Annadale Greenaway; grandsons-in-law, Jonathon Scott and Charlie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Deion Duncan, Cameron Adams, Cairo Heywood, Leisha Casey and Jamoi Johns Heyliger; nephews, Campbell Francis Sr. and Leroy Francis Jr.; neices, Bernice Garcia, Patricia Francis and Joyce Francis; and she is also survived by a host of cousins and godchildren; host of cousins include the Francis families on St. Thomas and St. Croix, children of Viola Jackson, Esonia Hassell and family and Helen Joseph and family; godchildren, Sarah Brookes, Charles Smith, Fred Laviscount, Oswald Francis Jr., Michael Simmonds Jr., Brenda Fredericks, Alecia Brookes and Tanyacleone Hodge.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Ronald A. Williams
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Ronald A. Williams, affectionately known as “Fuddy,” a longtime taxi operator of TP-0027, who died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home in Tutu Valley.
The first viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Smith Bay, with service starting at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the Eastern Cemetery.
Ronald will be truly missed by his mother, Berneza E. Callender Williams; sisters, Golda E. Williams Hendricks, Nora M. Williams, Patricia E. Williams, Lovonne M. Williams Joshua, Lynda M. Williams Harrigan and Marie Simeon; brothers, Recardo A. “Yasha” Williams Jr. and Rueben Williams; brothers-in-law, Viggo Hendricks, Ian E. Williams, Laurence Joshua and Henry T. Harrigan; sister-in-law, Tashi McDonald Williams; nieces, Nyasha Hendricks, Nataki Williams, Ishanna Williams, Nabinghi Williams Destra Williams, Keffitta Williams, Niku Williams, Iquick Williams, Kheema Willis, Anika Willis, Ayanna Joshua, Shenelle Joshua, Cierra Joshua, Brianna C. Quintyne and Kayla M. Williams; nephews, Kareem Hendricks, Amal Williams, Netsa Williams, Nitsuh Williams, Akeen Williams, Arkilo Williams, Aubrey Gerard Jr., Omari Williams Jehrel Williams and Iniko Williams; great-nieces, Shanelle Hendricks, Aliya Hendricks, Bri’Elle Hendricks, Meyanie Williams, Maekaya K. Francis, Kenya E. Dillard, Angelica Henry, Trinity Durant and Alauna Petersen; great-nephews, Tafari K. Saddler, Jacob E. Lake Jr., Duane L. Holland Jr., Rahkeem E. Marsh, Armari Williams, Kayden Henry, K’Jahry Farrington, Kaylon Gerard, Kayden Gerard, Demetrius Durant, Ambrose Durant, Corey Bolton and Akin Harrigan; niece-in-law, Theresa Thomas Gerard; uncles, Wilbur K. Callender, Caswill D. Callender and Rohlann L. Callender; aunts, Mercedes Callender Jurgen and Gloria Joseph (St. Croix); uncle-in-law, Albert Jurgen; aunts-in-law, Joyce Callender, Jacqueline Callender and Sarah Callender; cousins, including, Curtis Callender, Martha Callender, Carmen Callender, Michelle Callender, Calvin Callender, Cassius Callender, Caswil M. Callender Jr., Monica Callender, Elizabeth Callender Johnson, Kennard Callender, Kheryn Callender, Lisa A. Callender Campbell, Richard Abraham, Robert Abraham, Kennard “Kirby” Callender, Hilarine Callender, Aldolph Callender; special friends, Verdell Parson, Rita Farley, Beulah Joseph (snoring partner), Joseph A. Wade, Tasha Gumbs, Arlene and Cyril Sr. Benjamin, Linda Demin (his favorite hair braider), Anthony Martin, St. Lukes family, Jenelle Walters, Wakeba Henry, Elroy “Atama” Turnbull, Trina Allick, Tish Crisden; family including Callenders, Williams, Abrahams, Paulus, Christians, Thomas and Lenhardt; and other family members and friends too numerous to Mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Evelyn Marlene Hendricks
Grieved and saddened, we announce the passing of our mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and godmother Evelyn Marlene Hendricks, at the age of 82.
Marlene, also known by her very dear friends as “Sis,” peacefully transitioned at her home while asleep on the morning of Jan. 21, 2020.
Marlene’s viewing will be hosted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
A memorial service in remembrance of Marlene’s life will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, followed with internment at Western Cemetery No. 1, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands of the USA.
Leaving as survivors are her children, Carol Jackson-Simmonds, Paul Hendricks and Anthony O. Fleming, Sr.; sisters, Joyce and Daisy Hendricks; son-in-law, Nathan E. Simmonds; daughters-in-law, Kathleen A. Fleming and Lane Hendricks; grandchildren, Kiri J. Catta, Je’Ronn “Sisa” Simmonds, Anthony O. Jr., Akeem, Jamaal, and Lahtoya Fleming, Zelda and Lucy Pease; great-grandchildren, Anthony O. III, Kanye, Aiden and Liam Fleming. Her survivors also include her nieces, Jeanette Smith-Barry, Majorie Dennery, Carol Dokes, Janet Bass, Dahlia and Ivonne Donadelle, Patricia A. Rhymer-Herring, Dr. Delores A. Rhymer-Anderson, Donna Marie Saunders, and Dr. Denise George; nephews, Viggo Hendricks Jr., Ralph, Lester and Louis Smith, Astor Jr., Ashley and Cornel Donadelle, Elroy Jr., Elston and Alston George; Warren Jr. and Richard Rhymer.
In addition to the family members above, Marlene leaves many more relatives and friends, including “adoptive grandchildren” Berecia Robles, Kimberley Ritter, Devron Leonard, Nicholas Maynard Jr. and Me’khael Miller; her godchildren, Annette Donovan-Hughes, Roxanne Fleming-Coston and Neal Turnbull; and extended family members and special friends, Gwen Donovan, Tracy Thompson-Williams, Tulip Fleming, Marie Daniel, Josie LeTang, Dorothy Payne, Janetta Jackson, Celia Jackson-Williams, Dion Donadelle, Claude and Leona Simmonds, Paul Simmonds, Lydia Simmonds-Lettsome, Krim and Rosalie Ballentine, Diane Cooker, Maxwell and Diane Turnbull, Robert Moron, Christian Doute; care-givers, Jahsilla “Jue” Burke and Louislyn “Josette” Morris.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
