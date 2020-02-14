Clifford D. Stiles
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Clifford D. Stiles, M.D., who was born on Aug. 20, 1931, and died at home on St. John on Dec. 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carol McGee Stiles; four children, Colleen Stiles (Eric Windesheim), Kevin Stiles, M.D. (Nancy), T.J. Stiles (Jessica), Karen Stiles (Ted Patton); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Lynn Stiles.
Services will be held at the Bethany Moravian Church on St. John at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix.
Euphemia C. Webster
The family of Euphemia C. Webster advise of her death on Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Florida after a two-year battle with Lymphoma cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas H. Webster; children, Frankie, Freida and Faye Webster; grandchildren, Jaleesa, Johan, Shefali and Kippriana Webster; siblings, Johnson D. Webster, Felis and Iona Webster; brothers-in-law; Clement, Boyston and Jean H. Webster and Melvin Richardson; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Smith Webster and Audrey Webster; son-in-law, Cassan Pancham; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Soldiew Webster; nieces and great nieces, Joan Griffith, Dian Richardson, Desiree Johnson, Tena, Janel, Kerriann and Ja’Lynn Webster, Malaya, Ayanna and Milissa Webster; nephews and great-nephews; Muphyr, Milton, Deon, Dwayne, Jelani, Wayne, Warren, Wilson, Kieran and Delanso Webster, Jelani Webster Jr., Jovan and Xavier Griffith, Mickiel Johnson and Velente Johnson Jr.; and extended family Lisa Babb Webster and Sean Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the church service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at City Seventh-day Adventist Church. There will be no viewing. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org to help find a cure for blood cancer.
