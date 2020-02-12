Dr. Eddie Donoghue
Dr. Eddie Donoghue, a well-known author, playwright, politician, journalist and radio host in the Virgin Islands for almost four decades, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home on St. Thomas after a long illness. He was 82 years old.
Donoghue was born in Plymouth, Montserrat, on July 22, 1937. His father, local businessman Reginald “Reggie” Martin Sr., controlled the fishing industry in Montserrat and supervised the dock workers. He also had a grocery store and nightclub, among other businesses.
Donoghue attended the Montserrat Secondary School, a privilege at the time only afforded to exceptional students or those with wealthy parents.
In 1950, Reggie Martin Sr. died of kidney failure. He left behind 17 children, including Donoghue. The once affluent family was suddenly destitute, and many of Reggie Martin’s children migrated from Montserrat in the subsequent years.
In 1956, Donoghue received an endowment from a family friend that allowed him to travel to England to study accounting. When he obtained a copy of his birth certificate, Donoghue — who went through school as Thomas Edwin Martin — discovered that he was registered under Donoghue, his mother’s surname. So he adjusted his name.
Upon arrival in Britain, he performed menial jobs such as cleaning train engines and working in a button factory. He later became a social activist, decrying racism during rousing speeches at Hyde Park. It was there that he met a Swedish young lady who was working in London as an au pair. They struck up a friendship and Donoghue eventually visited Sweden. It was a revelation.
“The people there were nice and kind,” Donoghue said during a 2018 interview. “They even gave me winter clothes. It showed me that I was wrong to lump all white people together. It became a philosophy in my life. I condemn white racism and I condemn black racism.”
Donoghue eventually moved to Sweden permanently. He learned the language quickly and got a job at a local dance company and later became a dancer himself despite no formal training. But his main source of income was as a traveling salesman at outdoor markets. He sold mostly giftware and gained a big following for his charismatic style and sales gimmicks.
In 1981, Donoghue and his dance group — “Eddie’s Goodies” — toured the Caribbean and also performed in New York.
In December of 1982, Donoghue earned his doctorate in Sociology from the University of Gothenburg. The following year, he relocated to St. Thomas to be near his ailing mother. Ann Donoghue-Pond passed away a few months later.
On St. Thomas, Donoghue worked as a researcher in the Virgin Islands Legislature, was a guest writer for several local publications, and also delved into politics. He had an unsuccessful run for office in the 2002 elections on the gubernatorial ticket with Alicia “Chucky” Hansen. But he was perhaps best known for his Saturday morning radio show on WSTA (1340).
Donoghue published several books, mostly on the legacy of slavery, including “Black Breeding Machines” and “Black Women/White Men.” He also wrote several plays, including the well-received “Half Married,” which debuted at the Pistarckle Theater on St. Thomas during the 2008-2009 season.
Donoghue is survived by his wife, Eva; and son, Phillip on St. Thomas; daughters, Veronica Martel in London and Zetma Zackrisson in Sweden; grandchildren, Kielli Donoghue, Xavier Martel, Sebastian Martel, Gabriel Prembo, Elias Prembo and Alexander Zackrisson; brother, Lloyd “Bobby” Martin in Jamaica; and sisters, Monica Martin in Montreal, Rosanna “Lynn” Fagan on St. Thomas and Veda Martin-Carr in Connecticut. Donoghue also had many other extended family members too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie, followed by a repast at Percy’s Bus Stop Bar and Restaurant.
Funeral arrangement are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremtory Services.
Hillarine Elmira Swanston-Ward
Hillarine Elmira Swanston-Ward, better known as Mira, died on Jan. 30, 2020.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Turnbull Funeral Home.
The second viewing and tributes will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Limmington Ward; children, Janice Morton-Turnbull and Anthony Swanstonl stepchildren, Aaron and Naydia Ward; daughter-in-law, Flora Cuffy-Swanston; son-in-law, Derek Turnbull Sr.; grandchildren, Shanice Turnbull RN, Shamoya Turnbull, Shamoie Turnbull, Teje’a Swanston and Tevante’ Swanston; step-grandchildren, Nevaeh Ward, N’Kaya Monchery and Noah Fahie; great-grandchild, Nakota Liburd-Gardner Jr.; adopted children, Kevin, Jane, Jackie, Nicole and Kahmal Morton; sisters, Ionie and Sarah Swanston; brother, Nathaniel (Brother Joe) Swanston; special nieces and nephews, Jasmine French-Thomas, Diana Warner, Cynthia Swanston, Lornette Swanston-Morton, Brenda Smithen-Williams, Movita Richardson, Mervette Powell, Erma Skelton, Joseph (Saga Boy) Elliott, Jervan, Keith and Steve Swanston and Carlisle Powell; many other nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews; sisters- and brothers-in-law too numerous to mention; special friends, Ethlyn Phillip, Deborah Liburd, Margaret Mills, Callister Fahie, Frances Buckley, Leonard Degallerie; special families, Swanston, Ward, Jeffers; members of the Mannings SDA Church, Nevis and Maranatha SDA Church, St. Thomas, Buckley, Turnbull, Powell, Cuffy, Connor, Liburd, Morton, Charles, Henderson, Elliott, Bussue, Wrensford and Pinney families; Pastor Noel James and family; Alvona Gabriel and family; and Elder Dion Phillip and family.
Ferdinand Nathanael Marshall
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of our beloved Ferdinand Nathanael Marshall, better known as Ferdie, Ferda, 2pac or Six.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Memorial Moravian Church, with service starting at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery.
The family requests neutral colors or shades of brown be worn. In lieu of flowers, a special collection will be taken during the service for his children.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Marshall, Genetha Marshall, Norma Miller Slocombe and Mervin Slocombe all of Barbados, WI; and cousins, Vida Carrington-Barnett (UK), Eudasy Marshal and Miriam Marshall.
He is survived by his father, Daniel Marshall, better know as “John” or “Beige”; mother, Wednie Hazel; stepmother, Onnestine Marshall; stepfather, Norris Hazel; daughters, Tammilea Marshall and Secoiya Gumbs; sons, Akiem, Kamari, Jekoi, Knai and Kajari Marshall; sisters, Kimberly Marshall-Stapleton and Desiree Marshall; brother and stepbrother, Kerry Marshall and Dennis Ham; sister-in-law, Stacey Tavernier-Marshall; brother-in-law, JahMarie Stapleton; uncles, Cecil Marshall, Victor and Leroy Miller, and Colton Slocombe of Barbados, WI; aunts, Effna Carrington of Barbados, Lillian Yearwood of England, Oakley Miller and Esther Hazel of Barbados, WI; great-aunt, Carmen Miller of Barbados, WI; nieces, Kaylene Marshall, KyOari Sanders, Jaylien Stapleton and Lisa-Marie Hodge; nephew, Leondre’ Marshall; cousins, Delvin, Garfield, Delriese and Berecia Marshall, Kadyrah Coggins, Shanice and Antonia Als, Nara Remise, Michael Coggins, Jenelle Burley-Francis, Marvid Henry-Marshall, Shamika Marshall-Colbourne, Delvin Marshall Jr., Delvon Marshall, Shikarah and Shakima Marshall, Anthony Marshall (Canada), Marilyn Marshall (UK), Margaret Carrington (UK), Sandra Carrington (UK), David Carrington (UK), Carol and David Yearwood (UK), Dwight Marshall (Barbados), Catherine Maynard (Barbados), Dale and Ingrid Henry (Barbados), Aubrey Marshall (N.Y.), Roger, Vashti, Gabriel, Cynthia and Elizabeth Sealey of Barbados and New York respectively; Ricardo Medford (Barbados), Patricia King (N.Y.), Sandra, Desmond, Ezra, Jason and Jamar Cumberbatch (Barbados), Fabian Meadeford, Rudolph Meadeford, Katherine Henry, Amariah Henry, Saraiah Henry, Eloise, Angela, Carlo, Nalda, and Wendell Homes (Barbados, N.Y.) Ann, Marva, David, Tony and Lionel Meadeford (Barbados), Pastor Adorne Brunes, Pastor Anthony Meadeford and family, Ainsley Ward and family; special companion, Deshanna Anthony; goddaughter, Shu’Rayne Martin; best friend, Cashburt Etienne Jr.; friends, Coralee Brun and Cherylyn Powell; special friends, Della Thompson, Carmen Thomas, Kishawnie DeShatlo, Jewel Malloy, Cordell Rhymer Jr. and Carlton Charleswell; many relatives and friends including the Lewises of Barbados and New York. the Quinton, Watson, Pollard, Warrell and Haynes families all of Barbados, the Marshalls of Roseau Dominica and Castries of St. Lucia.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Ashby N. Danet
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ashby N. Danet on Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Alfred Danet and Elvis Simon; brothers, Walter Mack and Oscar Hunt; sister, Dorothy Hunt Christian; niece, Patricia Francis Griffin; and nephews Eugene Samuel and Devon Mack.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Spencer; sons, Vincent, Matthew and Moses Danet; brother, Glanville T. Penn; sister, Mavis Mack; grandchildren, Duane and Alison Thomas, and Jayra, Kristal, Joshua and Ty Danet; great-grandchildren, Zavi’aye Danet, and Alyssa and Malcolm Alexis George; nieces and nephews, Gloria Samuel Joseph, Patrick Samuel, Maurice, Kenneth, Ronald and Carla Christian, Pauline Pickering Wade, Sharon Mack, Floyd Peterson, Gloria Penn Wheatley, John, David, Steve, Drs. Dexter and Mitchel Penn, Jennifer Mack-Crockett, Alfred, Walter Jr., Rhys and Charmaine Mack, Veron Smith, Michael, Samuel, and Yvette, Wayne and Sylvester Hunt; special cousins, Pricilla “Tiny” Piper, and Eunipha Douglas; sister-in-law, Edith A. Penn; daughter-in-law, Valencia Danet; caregivers, Joyce McDowell, Katherine Holder, and Gericare Senior Resident Home; special friends, Marie Horsford, Yvonne Whyte, Sue Williams, Dixie Lee Hedrington, Lionel Connor, Leo Spencer and Gloria Carmona; Grace Baptist Church and Bovoni Baptist Church congregations; and the Brewers Beach Morning Swimmers.
Ashby also is survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention on St. Thomas, Tortola and Antigua.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Monday, Feb. 17, at Bovoni Baptist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
She will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Delita A. O’Connor
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Delita A. O’Connor on Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 87.
She is survived by her children, Tina McClean, James Paul, Chandra Rhymer and Dariel Walters; grandchild, K’Niqua Abraham; godchildren, Orville Brown, Marvin Venzen and Ernest Williams; special nieces, Ruth Frett, Lucinda Jurgen and Pauline Dawes; special nephew, Samuel Harvey; numerous nieces and nephew, relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nazareth Lutheran Church (St. John). Viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m., with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.