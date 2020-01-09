Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Camilla Myrle Louis, who died Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 64 in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Louis; parents, Joseph and Philomen Louis; and brother, Bethelmy Louis.
She is survived by her six children, Andrewer K. "Debra" Louis-Vidal, Reinette Louis-Colas, Heidi T. Louis, Jeelan S. Louis-Riley, Bernard A. Louis, Messiah A. Louis; brothers, Anthony Kletus Louis, Antoine Kenton Louis, George Louis, Franklin Louis, Bernard Louis; sisters, Patricia Louis, Jacinta Florent, Norma JnCharles; grandchildren, Dishon L. Lang, Jacinth N. Mills, Kiana M. Burton, K'Von D. Joseph, Adorni N. Louis, Ethan E. Colas, Jaheira C.J. Louis-George, Te'Quan E. Louis, Ayaela-Elaine M. Louis-Riley, Corbin D. Colas, Jasmine K. Louis, Amari A. Williams, Abigail G. Colas; adopted granddaughter, Heidi M. Henville; great-grandchildren, Ja'Zanae A. Isaac, Qasey B. Smith, Athena A. Lang, K'Mari J. Joseph; son's-in-law, Ernsy Colas, Augutus Riley, Lloyd Vidal; adopted mother, Angela Flood; special friends, Teresa Eugene, Julieta Emmanuel, Angela Poyotte, Monica Browne, Mary Anna "Mildrina" Delaire, Elizabeth Williams, Gloria Bertrand, Fernandez Supplice, Sonia Lake; and many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
