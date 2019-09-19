Steve A. Brown
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Steve A. “Boss” Brown, who died Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Barnes-Brown; and his father, Llewellyn Brown Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Jae’lisa L. Brown; adopted children, Crystal Drakes and Wiley Jackson; fiancé’, Michelle Benjamin; sisters, Pamela Brown-Hodge, April Brown-Bedneau and Celina Bartlette; brothers, Randy “Beans“ Larsen, Jamaal Brown, Llewellyn D. “Boo” Brown, Paul “Tega” Brown; aunts, Laurel Prophet, Celia Barnes-Williams, Yvonne Giddens and Louise Clarke; sisters-in-law, Laurie Thomas-Brown and Patricia Brown; brothers-in-law, Richard “Bird” Hodge, Steve Bedneau Sr.; nieces, Pamesha Perez, Rakiesha Hodge, Mesh’s Larsen, Aleta Brown, Sheba Bedneau, LaShae B. “Shae-Shae” Brown; nephews, Amiel Brown, Akeem Brown and Richard Hodge Jr., Shane Bedneau Sr., Tashimo Brown and T’Shoi Brown; cousins, Barbara, Josiann, Alex, Jimmy and Winston Prophet; and a host of cousins too numerous to mention; extended family, Cheryl Staley, Rose, Aurora Donovan, Bishop Kenneth M. Benjamin Sr., aka Pops, Marc Benjamin and family, family in Houston, Texas, family in Orlando, Fla., Sharon Brown, Bithiah, Priscilla, Petula, John Stevens, Tricia Sealey, Pauline Sekou, LaVerne Francis, Charles, Celestino and Clement. White, Clarence Payne and family; and special friends, Previn Andre Smith, Mango, Henry “Molo” Carty, Dundie Grant, Rad Manny, Wiz, Freddy Perez, Elroy Stout, Alexander Zander, Wilfredo Fredo Michaels, Bobzie and Chinaman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 tonight at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Church of God of Prophecy, C-5 Estate Hoffman. The service will follow immediately at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For directions, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Victor Emanuel Hodge
Victor Emanuel Hodge passed on Sept. 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Trelawney Sapp Hodge; children, Khary Emanuel Hodge, Kia Hodge Kelly; son-in-law, Christopher Kelly; daughter-in-law, Jodie Shaw Hodge; grandchildren, Aiden Emanuel Hodge, Carter Anthony Hodge, Naima Simone Trelawney Kelly, and Nasir Christopher Kamal Kelly; sisters, Bernice Turnbull (St. Thomas), Lolita (Borbor) George (Tortola) and Doreen Owens (Florida); brothers, Godfrey Hodge (North Carolina), Charles (Andy) Hodge (Florida), Kelvin and Wilfred Hodge (Tortola); sisters-in-law, Sybil Hodge, Eleanor Hardy Hodge, Wanda Hutington-Hodge, Shirley Hodge, Adrienne Sapp and Pamelatonya Green; brothers-in-law, Thomas Turnbull Jr., Jesse Owens, Clarence Williams and Rebelto (Belto) Penn (Tortola); nieces,
Myrthlyn Hodge, Gail Hodge Sawney, Anelta Hodge Turnbull, Shireen Hodge, Crystyn Wright Diaz, Rheba Turnbull Joseph, Shirma George, Shanika Davis, Danielle Samuel, Theresa Penn, Lisa Penn, Ahvia Green and Arielle Green; nephews, Shawn Hodge, Elton Turnbull, Jesse Owens II, Dave Hodge, Carter Hodge, Jalen Hodge, Doron Hodge, Dashan Hodge, Derick Penn and Amare Greene; special nephew, Dale Hamm; special cousins, Genevieve (Jenny) Hyndman, Dr. Ronald (Otty) Hyndman and Merlene Skelton-Van Beverhoudt; special cousins, Sonny Robinson; children of the late Esmie Hyndman; children of the late Henrietta Smith, children of the late Eldra Benjamin; children of the late Bobby Skelton; children of the late Mary Skelton Francis; children of the late Dean Skelton; children of the late Mario Skelton; and adopted siblings, Dennis and Joyce Hodge, Beltreat (Sister) Pleass, Tyrone (Butch) Hodge, Gale (Boogie) Hodge, Derece Todman, Rico June and Rawleigh Forbes.
Julian Ulysses Scatliffe
We regret to announce the passing of Julian Ulysses Scatliffe on Aug. 8, 2019, in Tortola, BVI.
He is survived by his wife, Jaslyn Scatliffe; children, Julian L. Scatliffe, Yahkibo King and Rashemah Stridiron; sisters, Ona Scatliffe-Parson and Mariel Jennings; mother-in-law, Beatrice Sargeant; brothers-in-law, Halstead, Richard, Conrad and Andrew Sargeant; sisters-in-law, Christine Edmeade, Lorna Brandy, Beatrice and Delita Ottley; nephews, Gerardo Frazer, Keith Jennings, Andy Ronan, Daryl Rogers and Leo Parson; nieces, Durna Todman, Avis Ronan, Akela Arnold, Suni Parson and Lacey Skelton; close friends, Oliver Chinnery, Dean Hodge, Franklin Rhymer, Janet Rhymer and Janice Rhymer-Dawson; and additional cousins too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Zion Hill Methodist Church, Tortola, BVI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.