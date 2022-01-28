Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Victor Christian, also known as “Singer Man,” on Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in Bolans, Antigua.
Victor Christian is survived by his siblings, Henderson Christian, Ruthella Simon, Christine Hodge, Olga Smith, Brenda Myers, Sylvia DeCastro, Enoch Smith, Alice Gordon, Adinah Hogan and Bernadette Smith; longtime friend, Jessica Halliday Lyburd; special nephew, David Simon; special niece, Kerise Hodge, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He will be missed, and he was loved by all.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
