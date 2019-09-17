Victor Emanuel Hodge passed on Sept. 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Trelawney Sapp Hodge; children, Khary Emanuel Hodge, Kia Hodge Kelly; son-in-law, Christopher Kelly; daughter-in-law, Jodie Shaw Hodge; grandchildren, Aiden Emanuel Hodge, Carter Anthony Hodge, Naima Simone Trelawney Kelly, Nasir Christopher Kamal Kelly; sisters, Bernice Turnbull (St. Thomas), Lolita (Borbor) George (Tortola), Doreen Owens (Florida); brothers, Godfrey Hodge (North Carolina), Charles (Andy) Hodge (Florida), Kelvin and Wilfred Hodge (Tortola); sisters-in-law, Sybil Hodge, Eleanor Hardy Hodge, Wanda Hutington-Hodge, Shirley Hodge, Adrienne Sapp, Pamelatonya Green; brothers-in-law, Thomas Turnbull, Jr., Jesse Owens, Clarence Williams, Rebelto (Belto) Penn (Tortola); nieces,
Myrthlyn Hodge, Gail Hodge Sawney, Anelta Hodge Turnbull, Shireen Hodge, Crystyn Wright Diaz, Rheba Turnbull Joseph, Shirma George, Shanika Davis, Danielle Samuel, Theresa Penn, Lisa Penn, Ahvia Green, Arielle Green; nephews, Shawn Hodge, Elton Turnbull, Jesse Owens II, Dave Hodge, Carter Hodge, Jalen Hodge, Doron Hodge, Dashan Hodge, Derick Penn, Amare Greene; special nephew, Dale Hamm; special cousins, Genevieve (Jenny) Hyndman, Dr. Ronald (Otty) Hyndman, Merlene Skelton-Van Beverhoudt; special cousins, Sonny Robinson, children of the late Esmie Hyndman, children of the late Henrietta Smith, children of the late Eldra Benjamin, children of the late Bobby Skelton, children of the late Mary Skelton Francis, children of the late Dean Skelton, children of the late Mario Skelton; and adopted siblings, Dennis and Joyce Hodge, Beltreat (Sister) Pleass, Tyrone (Butch) Hodge, Gale (Boogie) Hodge, Derece Todman, Rico June, Rawleigh Forbes.
