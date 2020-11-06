Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Victor G. Schneider on Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 84 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by Aluvis Schneider, Beatrice Jackson, Inez Schneider, Ilsa Jarvis (Schneider), Eileen Schneider, Edita Bonelli (Schneider), Arthur Schneider, Douglas “Norman” Schneider, Knud Schneider, Brida Schneider, Ilsa Fabio (Schneider), Sigrid Rodriguez (Schneider), Winifred DeGraff Schneider, Esmeralda DeGraff, Dean Schneider, Jr., George “Ali” Gibbs, Ina Jackson, Helen Jackson Cruse, Carmen Carrion, Olga Hernandez Martinez, Isaias Martinez, and Magnus Lovgreen
Victor G. Schneider was survived by his wife, Olga C. Altieri-Schneider; children,
Ronald Schneider Sr., Victor Schneider Jr., Vicky Schneider, Dean Schneider, Alvis Schneider, Marjorie Schneider, Sherri Butts, Deseree Willis (Schneider), Vivian Dixon (Schneider); grandchildren, Chani Schneider, Chanil Schneider, Ronald Schneider Jr., Roni Schneider, Chanelle T. Schneider, Harry Maysonet Jr., Vania Maysonet, Dean A. Schneider, Dwayne Schneider, Denisia Schneider, Marissa Schneider, Anthony Schneider, Denilia Schneider, Deshaun Schneider Sr., Edward Schuster Jr., Latrice Schuster, Christina Schuster, Christopher Schuster, Letticia Schuster, Carisma Nabor (Shearn), Elise Dixon, Nina Dixon, Evan Dixon; great-grandchildren, Samuel Maysonet, Makayla Maysonet, Kennedy Cortes, Natacia Schuster, Mykhai Gill, Jahkim Santiago Jr., Dominic Roundtree, Dean Schneider III, Deshaun Schneider Jr., Vincent Ashmore, Brite Acoy, Journey Acoy; siblings, Honorable Roy L. Schneider, Asta Gibbs (Schneider), George “Bert” Schneider, Rudy Valle Schneider, Ernest Lovgreen, Lorraine A. Gibbs; in-laws, Barbara Schneider, Franklin Jarvis, Jeffrey M. Dixon, Hector “Papo” Martinez, Elizabeth Martinez, Eric Altieri, Miriam Altieri, Bubee Willis, Michael Dixon Sr., Geneva Dixon and family; numerous nieces and nephews; family friends,
Eileen Petersen, Enrique Richards and Kathleen Richards, Tess Richards and family, Chantel Figueroa and family, Norman and Charlene Henderson, Erika Henderson and family, Bernard and Gail VanSluytman, Ayanna VanSluytman, Camela Francis, Arthur and Marline Williams and family, Lori Cruz and family, Loretta Bertrand, Audrey Thomas, and Curtis V. Gomez.
There is a private viewing for family only.
The funeral service for the late Victor G. Schneider will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which must not exceed 50.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix
