Victor Russell Venner of Sunny Isle Housing, St. Croix, V.I., departed this life Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He was 91 years old.
He is survived by his daughters, Joycelyn Yvonne Rossington, Evelyn Venner Potter and Florence Carberry; sons, Winston Venner and Victor Small Venner Jr.; grandchildren, Julio Rossington, Janelle Rossington, Jenine Rossington, Curtis Venner, Chenelle Venner, Chris Venner, Cyeedah Venner, Mary Lawrence, Michelle Venner, Dareem Potter, Dyonna Potter, Dykisha Potter, Vickie Venner and Victor Venner Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Rossington, W. Bishop Rossington, Harper Rossington, Cree Rossington, Jaslyn Francis, Justyn Francis, Corbin Joseph, Nasiem Venner, Cheniya Simmonds, Chenejha Paul, Anthony Paul Jr., Cyeed Pesante, Cy’niqua Audain and Cymiyah Audain; sisters, Joycelyn Hadley, Elcina Cornet and Millicent Williams-Liburd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Juran and Iris Games; nieces, Darnnet Edgar, Paula Jones, Caral Jones, Janet Cornet and Valerie Cornet; nephews, Scotdale Liburd, Cleophilus Peters, Desley Peters, Everette Venner, Randolph Liverpool, Errol Hadley, Noel Hadley and Franklyn Jones; friends, Pastor Spencer Walwyn and family and members of Grace Baptist Church Central, Pastor Elvin Bloice and family and members of Full Gospel Baptist Church, the Sunny Isle Housing community, caretakers, Marcelline Hermas, Jacqueline Mackclocklam, Jewel Nelson, Carol Atwell, Carol Bideau, Yvette Thornhill and Deslyn Thornhill, Continuum Care, Davidna Rossington, Carmen Garvey James and family, Marslyn Carty, Veronica Sealy, Indonesia Byron and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at James Memorial Funeral Home. The second viewing will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church Central, 8C Mount Pleasant. Interment will take place at Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance all COVID restrictions will be observed. Guests are required to wear masks, sanitize and observe social distancing guidelines. Refrain from hugging and shaking hands.
