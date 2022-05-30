Victoria Meade-Hobson
Victoria Meade-Hobson, 91, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Thomas.
She was born Dec. 4, 1930, on the island of Antigua, West Indies, and later migrated to St. Thomas. She worked as a teacher for the V.I. Education Department at Lockhart Elementary School for 25-plus years until her retirement. After her retirement she moved to Atlanta, Ga., for several years and recently moved back to St. Thomas in December of 2021.
Victoria was preceded in death by her father, George Aaron Meade; mother, Anna Maria Roberts-Meade; sister, Mirielle Meade-Reid; brothers, Carlton Meade, Joseph Meade and Wallace Meade; and children, Desmond Hobson Sr., Derrick Hobson Sr. and Colin Hobson Sr.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters-in-laws, Inez “Lena” Hobson, Amorelle Hobson-Peters, Doria Hobson, Sophina Hobson-Gumbs, Violet Hobson-Wade; and brother-in-law, John Wade.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Hilarie Hobson-Berry, Charles Hobson Jr., Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille Hobson, Avernelle Hobson and Sandra Hobson Soberanis; adopted daughters, Carlyna Allard and Lurrie Este; granddaughters, Gloria Berry, Melany Berry-Williams, Randi Foy, Chantelle Hobson, Ebony Hobson, Katie Hobson-Lake, Naimah Hobson-Khemalai, Nandi Hobson, Natasha Hobson, Sharon Hobson and Nicole Warrington-Ryland; grandsons, Caydien Hobson, Colin Hobson Jr., Derrick Hobson Jr., Desmond Hobson Jr., Dikembe Hobson, Maliki Hobson, Yan Hobson and Steve Soberanis Jr.; and great-granddaughters, Lianna Franklin, Khyia Hobson, Rachel Hobson, Isabel Lake, Ashlee Parker, Londyn Soberanis and Jazzmin Williams.
She is also survived by great-grandsons, Alfonzo Berry, Derrick Beverly, Tristian Dollar, Dy’Lantae Hobson, Josiah Hobson, Messiah Hobson, Ryan Hobson, Ziare Hobson, Sierge Lake, Ashton Parker, Christopher Parker, Jordan Parker, Nicholas Parker, Kamari Simpson, Maddox Soberanis, Stephan Soberanis and John Williams Jr.; great-great granddaughters and grandson, Ava Berry, Amayah Cash, Arianna Parker and Anthony Parker; and sons-in-laws, James Berry and Joseph Sabino.
Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Beverly Hobson, Daphne Hobson, Judith Hobson and Yvonne Hobson; brothers-in-law, Frederick Hobson, Ira Hobson, Ken Hobson, Theodore Hobson, Newton Peters; nieces and nephews, Carlstein Meade, Denise Meade-Hill, Leroy Meade, Marcella Meade, Sylvester Meade, Cuthbert Howell, Melvin Warner, Ann Marie Hobson-Holder, Brittany Hobson-Johnson, Cabral Hobson, Denise Hobson, Farida Hobson, Jeniene Hobson, Justin Hobson, Monique Hobson, Richard Hobson, Rhondi Hobson, Ryan Hobson, Esly Peters, Ethan Peters, Joanne Peters-Arneman, Joyette Peters-Gaines, Junnette Peters, Edward Reid Jr., Rodney Reid, Roger Reid, Beverly Wade, Ian Wade, Gary Wade, Joy Wade-Lennon, Lesley Wade, Sharon and Wade-Taylor; special friends, Thelma Frett, Laurel Joseph, Joan Pilgrim, Ruben Richardson, Lynette Squiabro, Iva Tyson, Yvonne Warner and Natolie White; as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m., Friday, June 17, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 9:55 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m Saturday, June 18, at Mount Zion New Testament Church. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
