Victoria Meade-Hobson, 91, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
She was born Dec. 4, 1930, on the island of Antigua, West Indies, and later emigrated to St. Thomas, USVI. She worked as a teacher for the V.I. Education Department at Lockhart Elementary School for 25-plus years until her retirement. After her retirement she moved to Atlanta, Ga., for several years and recently moved back to St. Thomas in December of 2021.
Victoria is survived by six children, Hilarie Hobson-Berry, Charles Hobson Jr., Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille (Ruthlyn) Hobson, Avernelle Hobson and Sandra Hobson-Soberanis; adopted daughters, Carlyna Allard and Lurrie Este; granddaughters, Gloria Berry, Melany Berry-Williams, Randi Foy, Alana Hobson, Chantelle Hobson, Ebony Hobson, Katie Hobson-Lake, Naimah Hobson-Khemalai, Nandi Hobson, Natasha Hobson, Sharon Hobson and Nicole Warrington-Ryland; grandsons, Caydien Hobson, Colin Hobson Jr., Derrick Hobson Jr., Desmond Hobson Jr., Dikembe Hobson, Maliki Hobson, Yan Hobson and Steve Soberanis Jr.
She is also survived by great-granddaughters, Lianna Franklin, Khyia Hobson, Rachel Hobson, Isabel Lake, Ashlee Parker, Londyn Soberanis and Jazzmin Williams; great-grandsons, Alfonzo Berry, Derrick Beverly, Tristian Dollar, Dy’Lantae Hobson, Josiah Hobson, Messiah Hobson, Ryan Hobson, Ziare Hobson, Sierge Lake, Ashton Parker, Christopher Parker, Jordan Parker, Nicholas Parker, Kamari Simpson, Maddox Soberanis, Stephan Soberanis and John Williams Jr.; great-great-granddaughters and grandson, Ava Berry, Amayah Cash, Arianna Parker and Anthony Parker; and sons-in-law, James Berry and Joseph Sabino; and other family and friends.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be from 10 to 10:55 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church at 253 A and C in Anna's Retreat (Donoe Bypass Road) on St. Thomas. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
