The family of Victoria Stevens, also known as “Vicky,” regrets to announce her passing on Feb. 6, 2022, in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Knellar Gumbs; daughter-in-law, Beatrice Gumbs; sisters-in-law, Irene Peter and Mathilda Harvey; grandsons, John Hedrington Jr., Kasim and Kahleb Gumbs; granddaughters, Azzure` and Britnee Stridiron, Kamille Hoheb, and Kayla Gumbs; great-grandchildren, Jonvalle, Jaydon and Jahki Hedrington,Kydell Sweeney-Haynes, Jonah Sims, Kahleel and Kahlei Gumbs, Kymell and Kyrell Williams, Kamilia Gumbs and Joycelyn-Marie Hedrington; nieces, Loretta Nedd, Vonnett, Jennifer, Heather, and Blondell Thomas, Mary, Pamela and Annette Peters, Joyce Morris Shieron Phillips; nephews, Norris and Derek Thomas, Donald, Michael, Elwin and Selvin Peters; great-nieces, Estelle and Cheyenne Peters; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held today at Lakeside Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, Fla. The viewing begins at noon, followed by the service. The interment will begin at 3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. The family asks that attendees wear shades of pink as we celebrate the life of Victoria Stevens.
